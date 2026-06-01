From jobless graduate to entrepreneur in Mdantsane

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Mdantsane-born entrepreneur Lunga Nongeteka, who started his own carpentry business at home, says he hopes to one day create jobs for others to help combat the country's high unemployment rate. Picture:

After losing his job as a cashier in 2022, Mdantsane-born entrepreneur Lunga Nongeteka turned to a long-standing passion for carpentry, launching a woodworking business from home with the hope of one day creating jobs for others in his community.

The 40-year-old, who was born and raised in Mdantsane, officially started his business in 2024 after struggling to find employment despite holding a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Walter Sisulu University.

Nongeteka said SA’s high unemployment rate motivated him to create opportunities for himself while pursuing a larger goal of helping others.

“The high unemployment rate was my main driving force because one day I would love to create jobs for unemployed people while building a name and legacy for my family and myself,” he said.

Working from home, he designs and manufactures a range of wooden products, including structural frameworks and decorative items aimed primarily at new homeowners and wine enthusiasts.

Although carpentry is now his main source of income, Nongeteka said entrepreneurship has always been part of his life.

“I have always been interested in business. Before this, I once owned a car wash and I also worked with gas cutting machinery,” he said.

He credits careful planning and goal-setting for helping him stay focused on his ambitions.

“This is something I have always wanted to do because I write down everything I want to accomplish. I literally plan everything ahead because it keeps me focused and grounded in my goals,” he said.

One of the most rewarding aspects of the journey, he said, has been seeing his customer base grow through word-of-mouth recommendations and community support.

“People are showing interest and support in what I do. Some even recommend me to other people and that motivates me to keep going,” he said.

Despite operating the business on his own, Nongeteka said several people had approached him seeking work opportunities. However, he was reluctant to bring people on board when he could not yet afford to pay them.

“I have people who randomly approach me and ask to help me, but because I would not be able to pay them for their time and work, I cannot exploit them in their time of desperation,” he said.

Like many small business owners, he faces challenges, particularly limited workspace and a lack of specialised machinery.

“Machinery is the main challenge, as well as space, because there is still a lot that I want to do,” he said.

“I have many ideas that can make my business different from other woodworking businesses and attract more customers.”

Nongeteka believes that expanding the business will eventually allow him to employ others, a goal that remains central to his vision.

For now, he continues to work independently while exploring partnerships with schools and community organisations. One collaboration currently under development involves a local school in Mdantsane.

Although his degree did not open the doors he had hoped it would, Nongeteka believes his entrepreneurial journey is helping him discover his true purpose.

“I started this business after seeing that my degree was not working for me,” he said.

“But I believe this is only the beginning.”

As he continues to build his brand from home, Nongeteka hopes his story will encourage other young people to use their skills, remain patient and create opportunities for themselves despite difficult circumstances.

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