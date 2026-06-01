Outrage after boy, 4, drowns at abandoned sewage pump station

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An inquest docket has been opened following the death of Nakhane Rafani, whose body was recovered from a sewage pump station in KwaNonqubela last week. Picture: 123RF

The family of a four-year-old Alexandria boy who drowned in what residents describe as an abandoned and unsealed municipal sewage facility are demanding answers as community members accuse authorities of failing to secure the site.

An inquest docket has been opened following the death of Nakhane Rafani, whose body was recovered from a sewage pump station in KwaNonqubela last week.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said Nakhane was last seen playing with other children near the municipal sewage facility in Takuta Street.

“It is alleged that the child accidentally fell into the water while playing,” Gantana said.

“Community members and family members conducted a search. The child was later found unresponsive.

“Emergency medical personnel attended to the child and certified him dead at the scene.”

She said the investigation was ongoing.

The tragedy sparked community protests on Wednesday, with residents accusing the municipality of negligence and demanding action over the condition of the facility.

Nakhane’s mother, Anelisiwe Rafani, said her son left home to play at about 3pm on Tuesday.

At about 4pm, she became concerned after noticing he had left without his shoes and began searching for him.

“I went to check at the place he usually plays at, but he was not there and I didn’t know where he was,” she said.

“I looked around the area and I was told he was playing with another child, but I couldn’t find them, so I thought maybe he would come home soon. By 5pm, he was still not back.”

Rafani said the search intensified and police were contacted.

“We went to check with the friend that people said he was with and that child said he had last seen Nakhane before 2pm.

“He told us that my son was with another 12-year-old boy, so the community and the police went to that boy’s house.

“The 12-year-old said my son had fallen into a drain in Takuta Street.

“He took us to the place where they were playing and showed us where Nakhane fell in.”

Rafani said diving teams arrived at the pump station later that night and drained water from the facility before recovering her son’s body.

“My emotions are all over the place. I can’t think or even talk,” she said.

Nakhane’s father, Lusindiso Febani, said the family was struggling to come to terms with the loss.

“It is hard to come to terms with. We are devastated.

“The facility has been abandoned by the contractor and it has become a health hazard.

“Municipal officials came after the incident but the family asked for some space,” he said.

Febani said the family was still trying to establish exactly what happened before the child disappeared.

“We are getting conflicting stories. I still need to hear this thing properly,” he said.

Community leader Anda Ngeleza said the facility had become a danger to nearby residents, particularly children.

“This should have been avoidable and it is worrying that people are left to live next to an unfenced sewage plant.

“We demand action from the municipality,” he said.

Ndlambe mayor Khululwa Ncamiso and several senior municipal officials visited the community following the incident.

In a statement, the municipality said management had conducted an immediate site inspection following engagements with residents.

“Discussions focused on matters relating to security measures and fencing of the sewer pump station,” the municipality said.

The municipality said it could not comment further because the matter was under police investigation.

“The family and municipality agreed to maintain ongoing engagement on the matter,” it said. — Additional reporting by The Herald

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