Sergeant in court over ‘unlawful release’ of murder suspect

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An Eastern Cape police sergeant accused of unlawfully releasing a high-profile awaiting-trial prisoner charged with seven murders has appeared in the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court.

Sergeant Wenele Mhlana, 43, of the Ngangelizwe police station, is accused of aiding and abetting the release of Sanele “Litye” Tshislanga, 36, a suspected drug kingpin accused of orchestrating the 2023 Qunu massacre in which seven people were killed.

Mhlana made his second appearance on Friday.

The matter was postponed to June 18 and transferred to A court for trial.

He is expected to appoint his own legal representative.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said Tshislanga had been unlawfully released from custody after being taken from the Mthatha Correctional Service Centre to the Mthatha High Court on March 27.

“Sanele Tshislanga, 36, was unlawfully released from lawful custody by a police member,” Gantana said.

“Sergeant Wenele Mhlana, 43, was identified as the member responsible.”

She said Tshislanga was not returned to prison after his court appearance and remained free for four days.

“The SAPS became aware of the unlawful release on March 31 2026.

“An operational team was immediately activated to locate and re-apprehend the suspect.

“He was brought back to court by Sergeant Mhlana himself on March 31,” she said.

Gantana said the circumstances surrounding the release remained under investigation.

She said no additional charges relating to an escape would be brought against Tshislanga as the evidence indicated he had not physically escaped but had been unlawfully released and later returned to custody.

Mhlana was arrested at his Ngqeleni home on April 23 and first appeared in court on April 28, when he was granted R1,000 bail.

Internal disciplinary proceedings are also under way.

“The South African Police Service views any allegation of misconduct or collusion among its members in the gravest light,” Gantana said.

“The unlawful release of an awaiting-trial prisoner, particularly one accused of such serious offences as multiple murders, represents a fundamental betrayal of public trust and the SAPS’s constitutional mandate.”

The incident sparked alarm in Qunu, where Tshislanga is accused of carrying out a mass shooting linked to drug turf wars.

Residents alerted police, the National Prosecuting Authority and correctional services after seeing Tshislanga in the village when he was supposed to be in custody.

Tshislanga has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Mbulelo Ncedana, who lost his son, adopted son and nephew in the massacre, said the family wanted answers.

“We lost three family members in one night. To see the man accused of their murders walking free is a nightmare. We want answers,” Ncedana said.

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