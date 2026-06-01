Top Buffalo City officials suspended

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Buffalo City Metro council has endorsed disciplinary action against senior officials. Picture:

The Buffalo City Metro has suspended its chief financial officer and two senior directors as disciplinary action linked to the troubled Mdantsane swimming pool and Covid-19 temporary housing projects gathers pace.

The council has approved city manager Mxolisi Yawa’s recommendation that chief financial officer Ntsikelelo Sigcau, human settlements head Luyanda Mbula and sports, recreation and community development head Howard Sikweza be placed on precautionary suspension pending disciplinary proceedings. They remain on full pay.

The suspensions were approved at a special council meeting on Friday after a confidential session dealing with the matter could not be completed during Thursday’s council sitting.

The three officials are among a group of municipal employees implicated in investigations into the two controversial projects.

The officials were flagged in investigations conducted by forensic auditors EY into the long-delayed Mdantsane swimming pool redevelopment project and by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into the municipality’s Covid-19 temporary residential units programme.

External legal reviews of both investigations found that there was a prima facie basis for disciplinary action to be taken against several officials.

The council had previously resolved that the affected senior managers be afforded an opportunity to make representations on why they should not be suspended.

After considering their submissions, Yawa recommended that the suspensions proceed pending the outcome of the disciplinary hearings.

Multiple sources told the Dispatch that a number of other officials had also been suspended in recent days in connection with the investigations. The exact number could not be confirmed.

Queries sent to the suspended officials yielded little response.

Sigcau said the Dispatch was asking questions of the “wrong person” before ending the call, while Mbula declined to comment. Sikweza said he was not authorised to speak on behalf of the municipality.

A fourth senior official, corporate services executive director Bob Naidoo, had also been asked to provide reasons why he should not be suspended.

However, a separate report considered by council recommended that Naidoo not be suspended, though he still faced disciplinary proceedings.

Naidoo referred questions to Yawa.

Metro spokesperson Luzuko Buku declined to discuss the specifics of the suspensions.

“The municipality does not publicly comment on specific details regarding ongoing internal labour matters, precautionary suspensions, or preliminary investigations involving individual employees,” Buku said.

“These are internal administrative matters that are strictly classified as confidential as they are between a particular employee and the municipality as an employer.”

Buku said the municipality remained fully functional and continued to provide services.

At the centre of the investigations is the Mdantsane swimming pool precinct redevelopment project, which remains incomplete despite costing more than R70m.

The redevelopment of the facility, which has been closed for decades, was initially budgeted at R22m.

However, EY investigators found that about R56.9m had been spent on the project, while council later approved a further R14.5m to complete the development.

The project has been the subject of extensive forensic investigations and council scrutiny.

The SIU investigation focused on more than R21m spent on temporary residential units during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Allegations included that payments were made for structures that were never built and work that was not completed.

Two junior administrative assistants implicated in the SIU matter were later cleared after a legal review found the allegations against them lacked merit.

DA councillor Anathi Majeke welcomed the suspensions of the top officials, describing them as a necessary step in addressing allegations surrounding the two projects.

However, she questioned the “inconsistent treatment” of implicated officials.

“The move towards the immediate suspension of Luyanda Mbula and Howard Sikweza is a necessary, albeit overdue, step in addressing the serious allegations of financial misconduct surrounding the Covid-19 housing units and the Mdantsane swimming pool project.

“However, the inconsistent treatment of senior officials seen in the decision to forgo Mr Naidoo’s suspension while pushing for the removal of Mr Sigcau raises red flags,” Majeke said.

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