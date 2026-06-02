If a principal is shot, who’s safe at schools, widow asks

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Mncedisi Ntentema, 58, principal of Khanyolwethu Senior Secondary School in Colosi village, died on Thursday from his wounds after he was shot in his office on May 19 while preparing for a crime awareness and school safety programme.

The widow of a Ngcobo principal who was shot while preparing for a school safety programme has questioned how schools can be considered safe after a string of killings on educational premises across the Eastern Cape.

Mncedisi Ntentema, 58, principal of Khanyolwethu Senior Secondary School in Colosi village, died on Thursday from his wounds after he was shot in his office on May 19 while preparing for a crime awareness and school safety programme.

Police and senior education officials were due to arrive at the school less than an hour later for the event.

According to police, an unknown man entered Ntentema’s office, asked him to confirm that he was the principal, and then shot him in the upper body before calmly walking out of the school.

Teachers and pupils rushed to assist the wounded principal before he was taken to a private hospital in Mthatha, where he died nine days later.

His widow, Zukiswa, questioned how schools could be considered safe when educators continued to be targeted.

“Schools are supposed to be gun-free zones, but it shocks me that my husband and others have died from bullets, shot right inside schools in the presence of teachers and learners, leaving everyone traumatised and fearing for their lives,” she said.

“If a principal dies while preparing for a school safety programme, who’s safe?”

Zukiswa said the family wanted justice and answers.

“All we want is to ensure that teachers, learners and all those who work in schools are protected and their safety is guaranteed,” she said.

“We call for justice for my husband.

“I know that nothing will bring my husband back, but those who brutally killed him must not get away with it.

“They must be arrested and rot in jail so that they do not kill other people.”

The family had hoped Ntentema would recover.

“I was always next to his bedside in hospital until late on Wednesday evening. We never expected him to die,” Zukiswa said.

“There was hope. He was talking, never lost consciousness and appeared to be recovering nicely. We were shocked by his death.”

Ntentema had led Khanyolwethu Senior Secondary School since 2016 and was credited with consistently achieving matric pass rates above 90%.

His death is the latest in a string of violent incidents affecting schools across the Eastern Cape.

In August 2024, a principal at Zakhele Primary School in KwaBhaca was shot dead at his school after allegedly refusing to pay a protection fee.

In January 2026, former Ntabankulu Primary School deputy principal Ntuthuzelo Gcaba entered a staff meeting and shot dead three former colleagues before taking his own life.

The victims were Nontombizonke Nonkondlo, Nolumanyano Nonyameko Matanzima and Buyiswa Nkqayi-Diko.

Earlier in January, Maxaka Junior Secondary School teacher Lulama Groom was shot dead while dropping a colleague off at a neighbouring school in Ngqeleni.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed the Ntentema case had been changed from attempted murder to murder.

“He died from injuries sustained after being shot by an unknown male in his office on May 19 2026 at around 11am,” she said.

“The deceased was in his office when an unknown male entered and asked for confirmation that he was the school principal.

“After the principal confirmed his identity, the suspect immediately drew a firearm and shot him.”

A single cartridge was recovered at the scene and the motive is still unknown.

South African Democratic Teachers Union provincial secretary Mabhuti Ntame said schools must remain safe havens for teaching and learning.

“Measures such as proper fencing, the employment of security personnel, and the installation of CCTV cameras and panic buttons are critical in strengthening safety and security in schools,” he said.

“Quality teaching and learning can only take place in an environment that is safe and conducive.”

Police have appealed to anyone with information to contact the Ngcobo branch commander, Lieutenant-Colonel Thembelani Mfundisi.

Ntentema is expected to be buried on June 13.

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