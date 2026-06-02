Nahoon a stellar stage for first national Granny Grommets surf extravaganza 

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Nahoon Corner will host the first national festival of over-50 SA women who will be taking part in the inaugural SA Granny Grommets Festival on July 4.

Entries into the event were capped at 132 to avoid administrative complications but there was a waiting list, Julie Thompson-Schroeter, leader of the convening group, the Nahoon Granny Grommets, said.

The event has attracted 19 local business sponsors.

“It is just fantastic to be able to offer such a magnificent seaside venue, our very own wild forest, sand dunes, long beaches and iconic Nahoon Point, all of it in a very convenient and protected natural corner,” she said.

The Dispatch was told the festival would combine women from different coastal spots into 12 friendly teams of 11 riders.

The Granny Grommet groups are from Durban, Scottburgh, Kei Mouth, Morgan Bay, Glengariff, Nahoon, Kleinemonde, Kowie, Gqeberha, Jeffreys Bay and St Francis Bay.

Though they will enter the water in heats, with judges, the idea is more of an expression session where different communities are given a moment to meet where it counts, in the surf.

“There will defs be no 2026 champ. Every single lady walks away with a medal for taking part in this inaugural events,” said Thompson-Schroeter.

Durban appears to have attracted the most supporters, with one of the regular Friday morning meetings drawing 130 riders.

“Teams are going crazy with excitement of choosing names, logos and colours.

“Some names are Sass Sea Wipeouts, Super Seas, Smurfers, The Wrinkled Riders, Broads on Boards, Kupan Wahine, The Corner Chix, Wild Reef Riders, Wild Woman Wave Riders, The Salty Cracks, Duck Diving Divas and The Wave Tamers. Logos are fun and colourful.

“A dunk tank is on order for the day. Dunk-a-Granny proceeds will go to Tidy Towns. A medical emergency service will be there for any injuries.

“There will be music and festive vibes with sponsors’ gazebos displayed on the beach, which will be the base for the teams.

“There will be food trucks and coffee day and night at the EL Lifesavers clubhouse offering pancakes and other edibles in the day and soup on sale that evening.

“We have attracted fabulous sponsors for boards, leashes, fins and loads of other stuff.”

“More than 40 out-of-town ladies are driving and flying down to take part.

“The positive input from everyone that we have approached to get clearance for this event has been amazing.

“We have ladies from all walks of life taking part.

“One thing in common is the camaraderie this space has created for women to share their good life stories, and sometimes the more difficult challenges that they have faced.

“These are brave women, proudly showing up exactly as they are, in all shapes, sizes and stages of life, they are proof that confidence, strength and adventure have no age limit.

“This event celebrates women over 50 who continue to challenge themselves and embrace the ocean and wear their life stories with pride.”

Kowie Granny Grommet leader Dr Jen Hodgskiss said local sponsors had emblazoned their support on a range of kit and her crew were excited to be a part of the first national gathering.

To promote the movement and as an act of personal commitment, Thompson-Schroeter is four months through a year of taking a dip in the ocean every day for a year.

“Yikes! I made this challenge to myself to have a daily dip into any outdoor water no matter where I am for one year.”

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