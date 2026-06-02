Quiet, determined and persuasive soul behind Esplanade revival

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Quigney residents take it upon themselves to clean up the neighbourhood with backing from local business. Cedric Pringle the Chairperson of the Quigney Rate Payers and Residents Association with some of the workers. Picture: Randell Roskruge

There has been a sea change at the Esplanade.

KuGompo’s legendary beachfront, beloved by locals and visitors for its stunning views of Nahoon Point, is the focal point of the city.

But it was descending into chaos and one man decided it was time to take action.

In 2023, community-minded local property owner Satish Nair decided he had had enough of the deafening party noise, the trash and unruly informal car washers destroying the tar and being a turnoff for people wanting an easygoing ride or walk around the Esplanade.

Businesses were feeling the strain, the public was distrusting of their old haunt, so Nair decided to do two things.

He resuscitated the Quigney Ratepayers and Residents’ Association and, with friends of Quigney, designed an innovative plan to turn the chaos into peace and enjoyment.

He approached businesses, hoteliers, retailers, franchise owners, many of them leaders in the city’s lifestyle, entertainment and tourism sector, and they agreed to stump up cash.

He and his committee then created a Quigney clean-up and monitoring crew — made up of car washers who were keen to escape their transitory life, some living in the bush in appalling conditions.

He started with two car washers, an uncle and his nephew.

There was keen uptake for more than two years, and today eight cleaners, looking smart in their working kit, hats and badges with their names, dive in and clean the Esplanade so that those of us who regularly go down early, such as this reporter for an open water swim, see the work being done.

Nair said up to 80% of Quigney now received the attention of the cleaners and watchers.

A further eight in the team are trained monitors and will approach members of the public who are breaking bylaws by drinking, littering or breaking bottles, and inform them politely that their wrongdoing is about to get them into trouble with the law.

Most of the litterers and party people immediately change their behaviour, but some diehards will always be there, expressing their pathologies on our tourism treasure.

The impact on business in the area has been startling. Nair said since the clean-up started businesses were reporting growth of up to 15%.

The team will not give up, and under Nair’s guidance have moved inland to Currie Street, where their clean-up efforts have combined with new coats of paint and signage from businesses who support the revival.

Even the Buffalo City Metro has contributed with a brand-new road.

The work continues and Nair says he, the crew and the ratepayers and residents will not stop because by simply broaching the paralysis and decline has changed their lives and made them feel happier about the place they call home, regardless of the seemingly relentless pressure.

Nair was nominated for the Dispatch Local Hero Awards by local public interest group Green Ripple, which was formed in the aftermath of the international protest to the seismic blasting ahead of oil and gas development on the Wild Coast.

Spokesperson Kevin Harris said: “We have been thoroughly impressed by Satish’s quiet and unshakable determination to take on the seemingly unsurmountable.

“Satish is a gentle, persuasive soul but he does not give up. He is the epitome of the kind of resident we want for our metro, people who will not stand by and wallow in negativity and complaint.

“He has shown that every act of community activism, from picking up a piece of plastic to cleaning the entire area, is valid.

“He is a symbol of what we want for our city. We want to take our dismay and even horror and do what our city has always done, muck in and start to do something properly.

“We loved that he understood both the turn-off behaviour and why people, such as the car washers, came to live these brutal lives.

“He has combined social understanding with compassion, the need for a clean and stable business climate, and the yearning of the people of the city to return to the Esplanade to relax and recreate.

“The impact has been dramatic; many who do the iconic morning and evening soul drive around the Esplanade to enjoy the view of the ocean, the Nahoon Point and our historic port, comment how neat and clean the area looks.

“This has restored confidence and trust in the area and seen a return of the community to running, walking and just communing on our beach frontage.

“There is much still to do, but Nair’s efforts have made an immediate impact and are revealing in terms of what it takes to make our city, its tourism and recreational facilities work for all again.”

Nair was congratulated by Tidy Towns Buffalo City chair Dean Knox, who said: “Satish is the Tidy Towns champion for the Quigney and Esplanade and his ‘Team O’ receives fantastic support from surrounding businesses who generously donate to a true community effort and success.”

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