Traditional games put youth on right path

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The programme featured a variety of sporting codes and indigenous games, including touch rugby, soccer, skipping rope (kgati or ugqaphu), upuca, drie stokkies and breakdancing.

As concerns grow over substance abuse, crime and a lack of recreational opportunities for young people, organisers of the Pefferville HUB Festival are using sport and indigenous games to provide positive alternatives for local youth.

Held at John Bisseker Secondary School at the weekend, the festival brought together children and teenagers from across the community for a day of sport, cultural activities and recreation aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles while preserving traditional games for a new generation.

The programme featured a variety of sporting codes and indigenous games, including touch rugby, soccer, skipping rope (kgati or ugqaphu), upuca, drie stokkies and breakdancing.

Pefferville HUB co-ordinator Veronica “Minky” Constable said the festival was helping to introduce traditional games to children who may never have experienced them.

“Indigenous games have become more popular now and we are introducing them to more children who were not exposed to traditional games,” she said.

“We have hosted two festivals so far and kids are excited to play these games that were played back in the day.

“We want to have a straight mentality of ifuture yabo [their future].”

Constable said participants also had an opportunity to showcase their talents and potentially represent the district at provincial level.

Organisers believe the programme plays an important role in steering young people away from social challenges affecting many communities.

John Bisseker Secondary School netball coach Bridgett Jack, 25, said her own life experiences inspired her commitment to youth development.

“I’ve recently come out of prison and learnt things the hard way,” Jack said.

“Now I see life outside and I don’t want these kids to follow the same route as I did.

“When I came out, I told myself I would make a difference.

“I started training just six kids on the streets without cones and later decided to volunteer at schools and assist in this programme.”

Jack said seeing many of her peers fall pregnant during their teenage years motivated her to learn life skills that she now shares with young players.

“As much as they are growing and they have their own personalities, they are still children and they must listen to their elders and take their advice.”

Buffalo City Breakdance Development head coach Lionel “B-Boy Smoke” Constable said the initiative provided young people with a productive outlet while promoting discipline and healthy lifestyles.

“We teach discipline and show them how to stay fit and healthy. But in everything we do, we make sure that their schooling comes first,” he said.

“It’s exam time now and we know we can’t have them training. We are motivating them to stay focused.”

He said the lack of recreational facilities in some communities often left young people vulnerable to drugs and alcohol.

“There are so many shebeens and there is nothing for the rest of the community.

“That’s why I became part of this initiative because we are trying to keep these kids off the streets.”

For grade 8 pupil Tanaka Tinise, 14, the festival was both enjoyable and challenging.

“It was fun, but the competition was tough because everyone wanted to show their skills,” she said.

Grade 11 pupil Daivdene Bekker said representing her school motivated her to make a difference in her community.

“I’m so proud to represent the school and it makes me want to do more to better my community through sport.”

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