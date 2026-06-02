Wits named Africa’s top university in global rankings

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Wits University has claimed the No 1 spot in Africa in the latest global university rankings. File photo.

Story audio is generated using AI

Wits University has been ranked the best university in Africa after securing the top position on the continent in the 2026 Centre for World University Rankings (CWUR).

The Johannesburg-based institution was ranked 200th globally out of 21,291 universities assessed, placing it among the top 1% of universities worldwide.

The achievement is the latest recognition for the university, which has also recently been named the leading university in sub-Saharan Africa for innovation performance in the 2025 Global Innovation Index.

Wits vice-chancellor and principal Prof Zeblon Vilakazi said the ranking reflects the university’s continued focus on academic excellence, research and innovation.

“This remarkable achievement confirms Wits University’s position as a leading African institution with global reach and relevance,” said Vilakazi.

“We are proud that Wits has earned its place in this ranking. Notwithstanding some of the misgivings around ranking systems, this ranking is important because it uses objective data to rank universities on education, research, faculty and the employability of graduates.”

“Our researchers are at the forefront of tackling viruses and pandemics, leading AI initiatives, quantum computing and quantum technologies, and shaping global conversations on climate change and inequality, amongst other areas of impact,” said Vilakazi. — Prof Zeblon Vilakazi, Wits vice-chancellor and principal

He said being ranked number one in Africa and among the top 1% globally was “a testament to the collective excellence, resilience and ambition of our students, staff, alumni and partners”.

The CWUR is regarded as one of the world’s most objective university ranking systems. Unlike many global rankings that rely on surveys and information submitted by institutions, it uses measurable data to assess universities across four areas:

education;

employability;

faculty excellence; and

research performance.

This year’s rankings were compiled using 81-million data points from universities around the world.

Vilakazi highlighted Wits’ strong performance in graduate employability, saying the university achieved an employability ranking of 97 globally.

“It is important that our graduates are employable. Wits achieved a remarkable Employability Rank of 97 globally, highlighting the calibre and competitiveness of Wits graduates in the international marketplace.”

He also pointed to the university’s Faculty Rank of 87 globally, which reflects the strength of its academic staff and researchers.

“Our researchers are at the forefront of tackling viruses and pandemics, leading AI initiatives, quantum computing and quantum technologies, and shaping global conversations on climate change and inequality, amongst other areas of impact,” said Vilakazi.

He added that Wits’ humanities scholars were also making a significant contribution internationally.

“Our humanities scholars are of the highest calibre. Take Prof Achille Mbembe for example, who is a Holberg Prize Laureate, which is the equivalent of the Nobel prize for the humanities.”

The university said the latest rankings demonstrate that African institutions can compete with the world’s best while continuing to advance knowledge, innovation and development on the continent.

TimesLIVE