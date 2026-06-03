Former principal and three murder co-accused await prosecution decision

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The four accused face charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and defeating the ends of justice. Stock image.

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A former Pefferville Primary School principal accused of orchestrating the murder of his alleged lover, alongside three co-accused, will have to wait another month to learn the next step in the case after prosecutors referred the docket to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for a decision.

George Jude Plaatjies, 62, Temoso Manamela, 29, Aviwe Jilingise, 40, and Ramodi Rethabile Gladys, 28, appeared briefly in the East London magistrate’s court on Wednesday, where the matter was postponed pending the DPP’s directive.

The four face charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and defeating the ends of justice in connection with the killing of businesswoman Zovuyo Mbana.

Mbana was allegedly strangled and suffocated before her body was burnt beyond recognition and dumped in a forest along the N6 in March.

The Dispatch previously reported that Mbana was last seen leaving her salon in Southernwood before her charred body was discovered on the side of the road days later. The accused were arrested shortly afterwards.

Outside court, Mbana’s uncle, Dr Quincy Pule, said the family had accepted her death and was now focused on seeing justice served.

“We still believe that the system is fair in the sense that the Director of Public Prosecutions has got to decide, but insofar as the procedure is concerned, we are quite happy and we are not panicking as long as a fair process is followed,” he said.

“We are aware that there might be further investigations that may be done to strengthen the case. That is acceptable to us.

“A speedy trial is what we are expecting, but we cannot pre-empt the process. What we want now is for justice to prevail.”

According to evidence previously presented in court, Plaatjies allegedly played a central role in financing and co-ordinating activities linked to the murder.

He was denied bail last month, while his three co-accused abandoned their bail applications in April.

Pule said the family was disturbed by the allegations against Plaatjies. “That is very embarrassing and worrisome. We are very worried and concerned about what happened to Zovuyo,” he said.

Gender-based violence activists and Mbana’s relatives packed the public gallery during the brief court appearance.

Masikhule Gender Aids Alliance activist Nobelungu Sinyabi called for the matter to be finalised without delay. “We want a speedy trial and finalisation of this case. The family is coming from afar, and it is hard for them to travel such a long distance.

“Zovuyo’s salon has since closed. We want the justice system to play its course. We are saddened by what they allegedly did.”

The accused are expected back in court on July 30.