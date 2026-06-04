Former queen calls on AbaThembu king to vacate the throne

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The Abathembu Kingdom's former queen, Nolubabalo Mcinga, has called for the nation's King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo to relinquish his duties from the throne due to concerns over the monarch's mental state. Picture: LULAMILE FENI

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In an extraordinary escalation of tensions within the AbaThembu royal family, former queen Nolubabalo Mcinga has called on King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo to step down from the throne, questioning his fitness to continue leading the nation.

Speaking to the Dispatch on Wednesday, Mcinga urged the royal family to identify a successor.

Her remarks come weeks after she formally withdrew the title, Queen of the AbaThembu Royal Kingdom, saying she wanted to end public confusion about her name, marital status and association with the royal house.

Mcinga, a member of the Mngxongo Royal Authority, married Dalindyebo in November 2023 following his separation from his first wife, Queen Nokwanda.

She said the union was solemnised before a priest at Gonubie Baptist Church and was understood by both parties to be binding, though it was never registered with the department of home affairs.

“There is, therefore, no civil registration record reflecting this union within the official state system,” she said.

Her clarification follows a letter attributed to the king, describing the marriage as “forged” and “null and void”.

Mcinga said she was troubled by the manner in which the relationship was terminated.

“I am therefore concerned by the manner in which the King later concluded through written communication that suggested the relationship or marriage was not valid, despite what we understood to be vows in front of a priest and a customary union.”

She said the AbaThembu institution required guidance and mediation from senior royal figures.

“I am, however, of the view that leadership structures within our royal house may need strengthened guidance and mediation, and I respectfully believe that senior royal figures could play a constructive role in stabilising and supporting the future direction of the AbaThembu institution and protecting our cultural heritage.”

Responding, AbaThembu royal ambassador and adviser to the king, Dr Matthew Mpahlwa, said the matter was both a royal and personal one.

“One must appreciate besides the matter being a matter affecting the Royal Kingdom, it is equally and incidentally a personal matter between the King and Queen Khazeka,” he said.

“I am yet to meet the King to confirm what the true position is once again.

“But I can confirm that King and Queen Khazeka are not together anymore.”

Mcinga said she held no resentment towards Dalindyebo.

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