WATCH LIVE | Johannesburg magistrate’s court to rule on Brown Mogotsi’s bail application

Alleged political fixer and North West businessman Brown Mogotsi will know whether he will be granted bail when his case resumes in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Alleged political fixer and North West businessman Brown Mogotsi will know whether he will be granted bail when his case resumes in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
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