Blind gospel singer turns adversity into inspiration

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Blind gospel singer, Lunga Tshatshela (37), will be headlining his ‘Fundraising for Lunga Tshatshela’s School Fees’ event on Saturday 6 June at VW NTT KuGompo.

Blind gospel artist Lunga Tshatshela has overcome extraordinary hardship to build a music career that has inspired audiences across the Eastern Cape.

The 37-year-old singer, originally from Corana near Mthatha, is hoping music lovers will rally behind him as he seeks to raise funds to complete his studies at Legends School of Contemporary Music.

Tshatshela’s musical journey began at the age of six when he started singing in Sunday school and choirs.

At the time, he was already making a name for himself in the choir community of his hometown.

His life changed dramatically in 2000 when he was 11 years old.

While playing near a railway line with friends, a metal fragment flew into his left eye, causing an injury so severe that doctors were forced to remove it.

“It wasn’t easy to live among other children because I would get teased,” Tshatshela recalled.

“I failed a lot … I would get teased until I didn’t want to go to school anymore.”

Despite the challenges, he continued singing while persevering through school and later finding employment to support his family.

After years of adapting to life with one eye, tragedy struck again.

At the age of 27, Tshatshela lost his remaining sight after being stabbed in the right eye while trying to stop a fight.

This left him completely blind.

Rather than allowing the setback to define him, Tshatshela focused on his music.

He recorded his debut solo album, Yihla Moya Oyingcwele, in 2016, followed by Vutha Mlilo in 2021 and Sihamba Ngeenqweno in 2025.

“I recorded my first album in 2016. I sang because I wanted to strengthen myself, but also strengthen those around me,” he said.

“My album, Yihla Moya Oyingcwele, was to show that the Holy Spirit is the comforter and our guide.

“The second album was titled Vutha Mlilo and it came out in 2021 during Covid.

“That album was meant to set fire to every unclean spirit and Covid itself.

“The third album I just released in 2025 is titled Sihamba Ngeenqweno.

“All my albums encourage people greatly and they address things that people deal with.”

A fundraising concert aimed at helping Tshatshela complete his studies will be held at NTT VW on June 6.

The event will feature performances by Tshatshela as well as gospel singer Anathi Mxokwana, gospel artist Amen and afro-soul performers Bunono and Max.

“This event will hopefully gather supporters who will raise money so that I can complete my studies,” he said.

“I will be headlining the show. Other artists who are performing are Mxokwana (gospel), Bunono (afro-soul), Amen (gospel) and Max (afro-soul).

“We will have different tastes of music on Saturday, it will not only be gospel. We want everyone who comes to enjoy the show.

“People should come expecting the best of Lunga. I will be going all out and give an extraordinary performance.”

For Tshatshela, music has always been about more than entertainment.

“I am a person who believes that people should not take music lightly. Music can strengthen a person.

“You could be facing the toughest challenge and you can come out of it by listening to a song.

“That is why I always encourage writers to write from the heart that will strengthen people.

“I believe music was one of the things that strengthened me in my darkest hour.

“I didn’t know if I should give up or what, but I found that I must not give up because there are people who love me.

“That is why I do what I do. I write for the people who love me and I will be performing to the people that I love at this event.”