BREAKING | Power outage affects parts of KuGompo City

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Parts of KuGompo City (formerly Buffalo City) hit by power outage.

Residents and businesses in parts of KuGompo City were left without electricity on Friday evening after an interruption in power supply from Eskom.

The outage, which affected several areas across the city, was reported shortly after 6pm, prompting local authorities to investigate the cause of the disruption.

In a statement issued on Friday evening, Buffalo City Metro said it had been informed that the interruption originated from Eskom’s network and that technical teams were working to establish what had caused the outage.

“We are aware that parts of KuGompo City (East London) are currently without electricity,” the statement said.

“Our teams are in communication to determine the cause and expected restoration time,” it added.

No estimated time for the restoration of electricity had been provided by the time of publication.

Some of the affected areas included West Bank, Quigney, Amalinda, Cambridge, Southern, the CBD and Buffalo Flats.

At 7pm, power had been restored in some areas with the rest expected to follow.

Daily Dispatch