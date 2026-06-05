Headman, 76, faces life in prison if convicted, Eastern Cape court told

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Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Ngqeleni Magistrate’s Court, demanding that 76-year-old Godini headman Nkosi Totosi Ndamase be denied bail. Ndamase faces charges of killing two young men and injuring another on Sunday after finding them with a van load of dry wattle wood on land disputed between Godini and Bantini administrative areas. Picture: Lulamile Feni

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A 76-year-old Eastern Cape headman accused of fatally shooting two men during a confrontation arising from a long-running dispute over forest land could face life imprisonment if convicted of murder.

The state alleges that one of the firearms found in the traditional leader’s possession had its serial number removed, an offence that could also attract a lengthy prison sentence.

These details emerged in the Ngqeleni Magistrate’s Court on Thursday during closing arguments in the bail application of Godini headman Nkosi Totosi Nyangiwe Ndamase.

He is accused of killing Simphiwe Mphothulwana, 29, and Siyasanga Zikhanye Ngwabavu, 22, on May 14 when he allegedly opened fire on them in a forest at the centre of a protracted land dispute between residents of the neighbouring villages of Bhantini and Godini.

A third man was injured.

The state alleges the three men were collecting firewood when they were shot.

Defence attorney Mpumelelo Notununu argued that Ndamase acted in self-defence after being attacked while travelling to church.

According to the defence, Ndamase was confronted by three young men armed with bush knives and responded by firing a shotgun.

Notununu told the court that his client was deeply rooted in the community and posed no flight risk.

“He is a hereditary chief with more than 2,000 homesteads under his leadership,” Notununu said.

The court heard that Ndamase had led the community since 1985, did not have a passport, had never travelled abroad and had no relatives outside SA.

“Where is he going to go? He cannot abandon his people,” Notununu argued.

He said Ndamase had contacted the police after the shooting and pointed out a bush knife allegedly found next to one of the deceased.

“Is that consistent with a guilty person?”

Notununu maintained that the shooting was not premeditated.

Senior state prosecutor Thamsanqa Kwetane rejected the self-defence argument, saying Ndamase was the aggressor.

“The accused got out of his car, stopped the people loading wood, and then shot them,” Kwetane told the court.

He said the state’s evidence indicated there had been no provocation.

Kwetane said the case was about “assault with two firearms … If they were chopping wood from the forest, there would obviously be bush knives involved”.

A major point of contention was the legality of the firearms.

Kwetane said Ndamase admitted possessing two firearms and that one had an erased serial number.

The state alleged that Ndamase’s firearm licences had not been renewed and that firearms removed from his home were not stored safely.

The defence challenged this evidence, arguing that the investigating officer had never visited the crime scene, had not personally examined the firearm and could not confirm whether the serial number had in fact been removed.

Kwetane also opposed bail on the grounds that Ndamase could interfere with witnesses, evade trial or commit further offences.

He told the court that Ndamase had previously been implicated in previous incidents linked to the disputed forest, including allegations that he shot at wood collectors and kidnapping elderly women in 2023.

Those cases were provisionally withdrawn but were being reinstated, the court heard.

The prosecutor also argued that releasing Ndamase on bail could threaten public safety and undermine confidence in the justice system.

Magistrate Phumla Kwazi is expected to deliver judgment in the bail application on Friday.

Mphothulwana and Ngwabavu will be buried in Bhantini village this weekend.

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