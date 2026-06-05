Peddie man awarded R1m in damages for unlawful prosecution

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In a recent judgment, judge Mandela Makaula ordered the South African Police Service (SAPS) to pay the man, whose identity is known to the Dispatch, R700,000 for unlawful detention. Stock photo.

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An Eastern Cape man who spent 167 days in custody has been awarded R1m in damages after the Bhisho High Court found that his continued detention and prosecution were unlawful.

In a recent judgment, judge Mandela Makaula ordered the South African Police Service (SAPS) to pay the man, whose identity is known to the Dispatch, R700,000 for unlawful detention.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was ordered to pay R300,000 for malicious prosecution, including the indignity associated with the prosecution.

The parties were also ordered to pay the costs of the suit.

The SAPS and NPA had not responded to requests for comment by Thursday afternoon.

The civil claim stemmed from the man’s arrest on February 21 2018 in Komani on a charge of possessing a suspected stolen motor vehicle.

The court heard that after his arrest, he was taken to a military base in Komani, where police questioned him about firearms allegedly used in the killing of police officers at the Engcobo police station.

He denied any knowledge of the weapons.

According to his evidence, he was later taken back to the military base on two occasions and questioned further about the same matter.

The court heard that police also questioned him about the murder of Welile Ndevu in Peddie.

He testified that, after being assaulted, he admitted there were firearms at his home in Peddie and led police to two firearms licensed to his late father.

He also led them to a friend’s home where another firearm was recovered.

The man further testified that he made a confession relating to Ndevu’s murder but claimed he had merely repeated what police had instructed him to say.

Over the following months, he appeared in several courts on charges that included possession of firearms, murder and attempted murder.

A turning point came in March 2019 when the admissibility of the confession was challenged in the high court.

The court ruled that the confession was inadmissible, resulting in his acquittal on the murder charge.

Despite the ruling, he remained in custody because other criminal matters arising from the same investigations were still pending in the Zwelitsha and Peddie courts.

He was eventually released on bail on September 10 2019.

In his civil claim, he argued that his continued detention after the high court ruling was wrongful, unlawful and malicious.

He testified that detention conditions were poor. He also said he contracted tuberculosis while in custody.

The man further testified that he lost cattle, his marriage ended in divorce and members of his community viewed him as a criminal, damaging his reputation and business interests.

The NPA called advocate Deolin Willemse and prosecutor Msuthukazi Pango, both of whom were involved in prosecutions against the man.

In his judgment, Makaula found that the state’s conduct following the declaration that the confession was inadmissible was central to the matter.

“Miss Pango testified that the charges before the Zwelitsha court were premised on the validity of the confession, which was inadmissible,” the judge said.

He noted that Pango maintained she would not have continued with the prosecution had she known about the ruling.

Makaula found Willemse was aware of both the high court decision and the pending matters in the lower courts.

“He should have alerted Miss Pango, or the senior prosecutor, of the declaration of its inadmissibility,” the judge said.

The judge held that a reasonable prosecutor faced with the same facts would have declined to continue prosecuting because the inadmissible confession was the only evidence capable of securing a conviction.

“What is more relevant is whether a reasonable prosecutor in his position, faced with the same facts, would have declined to prosecute.

“I find that they would have declined because the only evidence that could have led to a conviction was the inadmissible confession.”

Makaula said there was no conceivable way the state could have secured a conviction once the confession had been ruled inadmissible.

“There is no doubt that the members of the second defendant [NPA] were negligent and reckless in continuing with the prosecution of the plaintiff after he was acquitted by the high court,” he said.

The judge also found that investigating officers were aware of the overlap between the various investigations and should have guarded against the man’s continued detention.

“The only conclusion, therefore, is that they all worked in tandem,” Makaula said.

“A reasonable person with these facts would certainly have guarded against the further detention of the plaintiff or continuation of the charges once the high court made its ruling.”

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