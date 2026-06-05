SIU swoops on another luxury car tied to suspected Tembisa Hospital fraudster

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The SIU previously swooped on alleged hospital looting mastermind Hangwani Morgan Maumela's palatial home in Sandhurst, seizing three Lamborghinis as part of their ongoing investigation. File image.

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The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will be attaching a Bentley Continental GT vehicle worth around R3m at an eMalahleni car dealership on Friday afternoon.

This is part of the ongoing investigation into the R2bn looting of the Tembisa Hospital.

The SIU obtained an order in the Special Tribunal to preserve the vehicle which is linked to alleged Tembisa Hospital kingpin Hangwani Maumela.

Eleven luxury vehicles, including numerous Lamborghinis and Aston Martins worth more than R75m, have already been attached as part of the SIU probe.

TimesLIVE has learnt that a tactical team and Hawks officers will be executing a court order at Omar’s Den to attach the Bentley. The vehicle was allegedly hidden by the dealership as it was procured with proceeds from the looting of Tembisa Hospital.

On Tuesday the Special Tribunal issued an order in an urgent ex-parte application whereby the order was granted for the preservation of the vehicle.

Attempts to take the car on Tuesday failed after security guards removed SIU officers off the premises following an alleged standoff.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE