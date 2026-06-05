World champ Kuse to land brand-new home — courtesy of Buffalo City

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Buffalo City Metro chief whip of council Sangweni Matwele, mayoral committee member Sakhumzi Caga, WBC World Champion Siyakholwa Kuse, executive mayor Princess Faku and BCM acting head of sports, recreation and community development Qaphela Mpotulo. Picture: RANDELL ROSKRUGE

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Newly crowned WBC mini-flyweight champion Siyakholwa Kuse will soon get the keys to a brand-new home, courtesy of the Buffalo City Metro.

Executive mayor Princess Faku said on Thursday she wanted the house to be handed to the champ by August in recognition of his achievement.

Faku was speaking at a meet-and-greet event at the East London Golf Course, where she presented the Mdantsane boxer with a R100,000 cheque.

She had missed the official welcome for the fighter at City Hall two weeks ago.

Kuse made history on May 16 by dethroning Filipino Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem at Emperors Palace, east of Johannesburg, to claim the WBC mini-flyweight title.

During his homecoming celebration, the metro’s mayoral committee member for human settlements, Sakhumzi Caga, pledged to assist the boxer to obtain a home.

Boxing SA Eastern Cape manager Phakamile Jacobs had revealed that the world champion still lived in an informal settlement in Ngidi Park, Mdantsane NU8, with family members.

Jacobs appealed to the municipality to assist Kuse with housing, even if it was an RDP house.

Faku said on Thursday she wanted that commitment fulfilled within the next two months.

“We want the house handed to Kuse by August,” she said.

Caga said the process was already under way after Kuse submitted the necessary documentation.

He said the municipality was engaging private-sector partners to help meet Faku’s deadline.

“The mayor has given the mandate, and we have to make sure that within the time frame she has set we give Kuse the house,” Caga said.

The event was attended by several Buffalo City boxing legends and former world champions, including Vuyani Bungu, Welcome Ncita and Masibulele Makepula.

Faku also called for Kuse’s first title defence to be staged in the metro, saying the municipality was prepared to provide financial support to make it happen.

“We have a great responsibility. As the municipality, we want you to defend the title here in Buffalo City,” she said.

“The metro must take full responsibility for the costs of this defence. We are going to make sure that we host this event in Buffalo City.”

Kuse is expected to make his first title defence before the end of the year.

Jacobs welcomed the proposal but questioned whether the metro had a suitable venue to host a world title fight.

“I hear the talk that Kuse’s bout must be here, but where? There’s no facility that can host such a big event,” he said.

“We have been pleading for years for a major boxing facility, but we are still waiting.

“We are pleading with the mayor to build a hall and also look into the issue of boxing gyms in Mdantsane, which we call the mecca of boxing. There is no decent gym there.

“We had a boxing gym in NU6, but it was vandalised.

“There is a lot of boxing talent in the area that needs to be nurtured and that requires good facilities.”

Faku said she would take Jacobs’ proposal for improved boxing infrastructure to council for consideration.

She called for a boxing indaba that would bring together promoters, trainers, administrators and other stakeholders to discuss the future of the sport in the metro.

“Let’s have a workshop or boxing indaba where we can have all promoters in one room so we can discuss what we do moving forward.

“Everyone is coming up with different ideas, but we need something co-ordinated.

“We have just given Cricket South Africa R20m. We are committing ourselves to do the same in boxing.”

The lack of suitable boxing infrastructure in the metro has been a long-standing concern.

In 2023, a title defence by Sive Nontshinga against Regie Suganob was staged at the East London International Convention Centre because of the lack of world-class boxing venues.

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