Makate guns for man behind ‘attempts to extort me’

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“Please Call Me” inventor Nkosana Makate seeks to privately prosecute a British investor who is claiming 40% of his multimillion-rand settlement with Vodacom.
After a two-decade battle with Vodacom for compensation which ended with an out-of-court settlement last year, Makate has entered a fresh battle against an investor claiming almost half his money.
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