NewsPREMIUM

Makate guns for man behind ‘attempts to extort me’

Isaac Mahlangu

Isaac Mahlangu

Senior reporter

The legal battle for compensation between 'Please Call Me' inventor Nkosana Makate and Vodacom has been referred back to the Supreme Court of Appeal.
'Please Call Me' inventor Nkosana Makate. File photo. (Thapelo Morebudi)

Story audio is generated using AI

“Please Call Me” inventor Nkosana Makate seeks to privately prosecute a British investor who is claiming 40% of his multimillion-rand settlement with Vodacom.

After a two-decade battle with Vodacom for compensation which ended with an out-of-court settlement last year, Makate has entered a fresh battle against an investor claiming almost half his money.

  • Read the full article here.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Fresh, new look of Daily Dispatch app is here - subscribe today

2

INSIGHT | Pitfalls of postgraduate studying in face of SA’s unemployment crisis

3

Free speech therapy clinic opens doors to Eastern Cape communities

4

Public works to donate 12 farms to Enoch Mgijima municipality

5

Foot-and-mouth ruling a victory for power of unity over politics of division

Related Articles