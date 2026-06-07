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RECORDED | Ramaphosa addresses the nation on illegal immigration

The president details the government’s planned security and diplomatic interventions

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation as tension grows over illegal immigration and the presence of undocumented migrants in parts of SA.

The presidency said Ramaphosa will outline the government’s planned security and diplomatic responses to illegal immigration and recent protests across several provinces in the country.

The address comes ahead of a “deadline” set by anti-immigration groups for illegal immigrants to leave the country by end-June.

Video courtesy of SABC.

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