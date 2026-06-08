Coastline custodian bids farewell after three decades

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

For three decades, Allen Zealand’s office has been Buffalo City’s coastline. Picture:

For three decades, Allen Zealand’s office has been Buffalo City’s coastline.

From early morning beach patrols and festive season operations to international sporting events and lifesaving rescues, the longtime beaches manager has spent 30 years helping keep some of the Eastern Cape’s most popular beaches safe.

Now, after a career that spanned the transformation of SA’s coastline in the democratic era, Zealand is preparing for retirement.

The Buffalo City Metro’s environmental management department recently hosted a farewell function at Nahoon Beach to honour his contribution to the municipality and the role he played in shaping beach management across the city.

Zealand joined the municipality in 1996 as a supervisor and worked his way up to become manager of beaches, overseeing operations from the West Bank coastline to Gonubie and coastal villages stretching as far as Igoda Beach.

Looking back on his career, Zealand said some of his proudest achievements came during festive seasons when thousands of visitors flocked to Buffalo City’s beaches without a single drowning being recorded.

“There have been many highlights throughout my career. Some of the most memorable moments include the years when we could proudly conclude the festive season without a single drowning incident,” he said.

He also counts Buffalo City’s Blue Flag beach status among his proudest achievements, alongside the introduction of beach wheelchairs and access mats that improved access for people with disabilities.

“One achievement that stands out above all others was when Buffalo City received the Clean City Award,” he said.

Zealand was also involved in Buffalo City’s successful bid to host the Ironman 70.3 event and remembers witnessing the first race at Orient Beach.

“Hosting international surfing events and serving on the safety committee for major events, as well as the Safer Festive Season operations team, were experiences that I will always cherish,” he said.

Not all of the memories were serious.

Among the moments that still make him smile was a rescue near the rocks at Wimpy.

“After being rescued and placed in the ambulance, he asked, ‘Have you not seen the ship that called me to board?’ I jokingly replied, ‘My friend, have you had a Johnny Walker?’ It certainly lightened the mood after a serious rescue,” Zealand recalled.

Another unforgettable incident involved a motorist attempting to drive across the sand from Nahoon Beach to Nahoon Corner.

“He became stuck and eventually burned out his engine while trying to free the vehicle,” Zealand said.

“Experiences like these remind us that no two days at the beach are ever the same.”

The veteran manager said one of the most significant changes during his career came in the years following SA’s democratic transition, when beaches became accessible to all South Africans.

“Part of my journey involved helping to change the mindset of beach users so that they understood that our beaches are a shared heritage that must be preserved for future generations,” he said.

“Despite the challenges, it has been a rewarding journey of service, growth, transformation and commitment to preserving our natural heritage.”

Buffalo City mayor Princess Faku paid tribute to Zealand’s service, describing his retirement as well deserved.

“Zealand made a significant contribution to municipal service delivery, and he diligently led our beach operations with sheer precision and dedication,” Faku said.

“Service to one’s city is a noble calling, and for 30 years, Mr Zealand answered that call with unwavering professionalism and passion.”

General manager for environmental management Qaphela Mpotulo said Zealand’s commitment to excellence and mentorship would leave a lasting impact on the department.

Though honoured at the farewell event on May 29, Zealand will continue serving the municipality during June while completing his notice period.

Retirement, he said, will be devoted to spending more time with family, becoming more involved in ministry work and continuing to uplift communities.

But there is one part of the job he knows he will miss.

“I will miss the daily interactions with people from all walks of life, as well as the friendships and relationships built over many years,” he said.

“I will also miss patrolling the beaches and experiencing the beauty of nature on a daily basis.”

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone