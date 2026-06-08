Colourful canvas of boobs steals show at Ann Bryant Art Gallery

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kerry-Lyn Honey with the painting done by her students at Hartspace Art Studio at a charity fundraiser exhibition called Honey for the Soul Art Picture SUPPLIED

Not even a deluge of rain could dampen the mood at the opening of the Hartspace art exhibition and auction at the Ann Bryant Art Gallery late last week.

During an evening filled with music, fairy lights and cheerful bidding, more than 230 patrons came out to support the arts.

More than 60 artworks by students from the Hartspace Art Studio were auctioned off in aid of charity.

More than R60,000 was raised, to be split between Ross Helping Hands, Buckaroo and Guardians of Hope.

Hartspace Art Studio owner and art teacher Kerry-Lyn Honey could not be prouder.

“I’m very proud of my students. They produced such beautiful work and they gave their pieces up freely to support our community,” Honey said.

The star of the night was a colourful canvas of boobs. Yep, you read that right.

Kerry-Lyn Honey in collaboration with Rebecca Wheatley, Alison Ikin, Jan Badenhorst, Lyndall Woodbridge, Vicky Braun, Clair Price, Savannah Meyerhoff, Nicole Swienk, Terri Struthers, Angie Church, Calpi Van Graan, Toni Dalbock, Chanelle Gale, Robyn Spring, Kyra Ormond, Ziyaan Zoutenberg and Cheryl Reum with the painting done at Hartspace Art Studio for a charity fundraiser exhibition called Honey for the Soul Art. Picture: (SUPPLIED)

Lynn and 18 of her students created an incredible 1.2m x 1m collaborative piece titled “The Blooming Collective”.

The painting features all 18 women’s breasts in a beautiful collage tapestry of blues, pinks, ochres and yellows.

Representing women of all ages (from 23 to over 80, to be exact), shapes and sizes, the artwork was auctioned for an impressive R17,000.

“It was 18 of us all painting our breasts on one big canvas together.

“The idea was to create a piece that would raise awareness around breast cancer and also raise a lot of money for our charities,” Honey said.

“That’s also why we chose Ross Helping Hands, because they help families of cancer patients.”

Honey said the project had been exciting, creative, collaborative and very freeing.

“We had so much fun, and there were so many laughs, but it was mostly very liberating.

“We’re all different ages and sizes and I even have a student who has had a mastectomy, but it was amazing, all of us just accepting our bodies for what they are and celebrating it,” Honey said.

More than 160 artworks are still on display at the gallery, many of which are for sale.

From sprawling landscapes to psychedelic underwater scenes, floral beauties and some fascinating portraits, there’s a plethora of pieces to admire.

“I had to coax a lot of my students into exhibiting. For some it’s their first time.

“Art is always a labour of love and it’s tough to not get attached to your pieces.

“Exhibiting a piece is huge for them. When they share their art, they’re sharing a little bit of their soul,” Honey said.

But it’s always been about more than art for Honey and her students.

“For Hartspace producing art is just the cherry on the top.

“Having a community, a safe, supportive space to connect, pause and play is the real win here.

“And seeing the way the community rallied around us to make this even possible just reiterates how necessary community is.

“We really couldn’t have done this without everyone that helped out, all the artists, the sponsors and every person who attended.”

The Hartspace Art Studio exhibition runs at the Ann Bryant Art Gallery until June 20 and it’s worth a peek (and perhaps even a purchase).

The Ann Bryant Art Gallery is open from 9am to 4.30pm on weekdays and 9am to noon on Saturdays.

Daily Dispatch

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone