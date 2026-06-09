Eastern Cape parks and tourism boss quits amid mounting challenges

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Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency (ECPTA) chief executive Vuyani Dayimani has resigned, leaving the agency searching for a new leader as it faces mounting financial pressure and operational challenges.

The agency confirmed on Friday that Dayimani had resigned, with the board appointing executive director for destination development, Motsehoa Mahlatsi, as acting CEO.

Board chair advocate Sonwabile Mancotywa said the resignation had been communicated to staff, stakeholders and relevant authorities.

“The ECPTA can confirm that Vuyani Dayimani has tendered his resignation as chief executive officer (CEO) of the agency …

“To ensure continuity of leadership and operations, Motsehoa Mahlatsi, who currently serves as executive director: destination development at ECPTA, has been appointed as acting CEO while the necessary processes are undertaken to fill the position,” Mancotywa said.

An internal communication seen by the Dispatch and circulated shortly after the resignation also raised eyebrows after staff were reminded of their obligations under the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) and warned against the unauthorised disclosure of confidential information.

“Staff members must not disclose, share, forward, copy, discuss, or provide access to confidential or personal information to unauthorised persons, whether internally or externally,” the communication stated.

Employees were warned that unauthorised disclosure of information could result in disciplinary action, civil liability or legal consequences.

“The communication did not directly reference Dayimani’s resignation.

Dayimani could not be reached for comment.

DA MPL and economic development, environmental affairs and tourism spokesperson Dr Vicky Knoetze said the resignation came at a critical time for the agency.

“The resignation of ECPTA CEO Vuyani Dayimani, at a time when the agency is already under severe budget pressure, raises serious concerns about the future of conservation and tourism in the Eastern Cape, a sector which is a major driver of GDP in the province,” Knoetze said.

She said the resignation needed to be viewed against the backdrop of the agency’s worsening financial position.

“Dayimani’s resignation must be taken into consideration against the backdrop of an agency that is already financially unstable.

“Dedeat has confirmed R43.6m in irregular expenditure in 2024/2025, linked to the use of conditional grant funding for other purposes, while current-year funds have had to be redirected to cover prior-year obligations,” she said.

Knoetze further highlighted concerns over the agency’s funding model.

“Only 3% of its R225.7m 2026/2027 equitable share allocation remains for core business and overheads, after 91% goes to the cost of employment and 6% is ring-fenced for access roads and fencing,” she said.

She warned that continued financial pressure could negatively affect reserve management, biodiversity protection and tourism infrastructure across the province.

“The ECPTA manages some of the province’s most important environmental and tourism assets.

“These reserves should be creating jobs, supporting rural communities, attracting visitors, protecting biodiversity, and generating revenue for their own upkeep.

“This financial pressure will place further strain on reserve management, infrastructure maintenance, anti-poaching operations, biodiversity protection, visitor safety, tourism marketing and staff capacity,” Knoetze said.

She called on MEC Nonkqubela Pieters and the ECPTA board to provide clarity on how the agency planned to navigate the crisis.

“The MEC and the ECPTA board must now provide a clear public plan that explains how the agency will protect frontline conservation work, keep reserves operational, maintain tourism infrastructure and prevent further decline despite the budget cuts,” Knoetze said.

Despite the concerns, Mancotywa insisted the leadership transition would not disrupt the agency’s work.

“ECPTA remains operational and continues to deliver on its tourism, conservation and destination development mandate.

“The leadership transition will not affect tourism programmes, conservation projects, stakeholder engagements, financial oversight or service delivery,” he said.

The agency’s financial and operational challenges were also highlighted in the portfolio committee on Dedeat’s report on ECPTA’s 2026/2027 annual performance plan, adopted in May.

The committee described the agency’s budget as “fiscally balanced but structurally constrained”, with revenue and expenditure projected at R330.573m.

It warned that the ECPTA remained heavily dependent on transfer funding and externally funded projects, while compensation of employees accounted for the largest share of expenditure at R226.604m.

Though the report noted ECPTA’s strong governance credentials and long-standing clean audit trajectory, it said these strengths were not yet fully reflected in operational and commercial performance.

“Challenges identified include ageing reserve infrastructure, inadequate staff accommodation in conservation areas, declining reserve occupancy, volatile wildlife and hospitality revenue, ageing ICT systems, paper-based processes and a vacancy rate baseline of 22.65%,” the report stated.

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