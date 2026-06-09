Enoch Mgijima municipality unveils debt-relief programme

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Pensioners in Komani and surrounding towns who earn less than R10,000 a month and owe money to the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality will now be able to have municipal debt older than 12 months written off, provided they enter into a payment arrangement with the council.

The measure forms part of a new debt-relief programme announced by the municipality last week in an effort to improve revenue collection and recover from a growing debt crisis.

Under the programme, residential customers who settle municipal debt incurred within the past 12 months in full will qualify for a 50% write-off on capital debt older than a year, as well as a 100% write-off of interest.

The remaining 50% of the historical debt must be paid through an approved payment plan.

Residents whose debt is less than 12 months old will qualify for a full write-off of interest if the outstanding principal amount is paid in full.

In a statement posted on its social media platforms, the municipality said the programme was aimed at improving revenue collection, supporting financially distressed households and businesses, resolving long-outstanding accounts and strengthening the municipality’s long-term financial sustainability.

“All relief is subject to terms and conditions approved by council and the municipality’s credit control and debt collection policies,” the municipality said.

Qualifying indigent households may receive a full debt write-off through registration as indigent consumers and conversion to prepaid meters.

Businesses that settle three years’ worth of municipal debt in a single payment will qualify for a 100% write-off of debt older than three years, as well as a full write-off of interest.

Businesses with debt less than three years old will also receive a 100% interest write-off if the principal amount is paid in full.

Government departments that settle their accounts in full will qualify for a complete write-off of interest, while deceased estates that settle debt incurred within the past year may have debt older than two years written off.

Municipal spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa had not responded to questions by the time of publication.

The debt-relief initiative comes as the municipality continues to battle mounting arrears.

It has previously been reported that households, businesses and government departments owe the municipality more than R1.3bn.

The auditor-general has repeatedly criticised the municipality for poor debt collection, while the growing debt burden has placed significant pressure on cash flow and service delivery.

EFF councillor and Enoch Mgijima sub-region elections co-ordinator Andiswa Ngonyama welcomed the programme, describing it as an opportunity for struggling residents and businesses to regain financial stability.

“The EFF in Enoch Mgijima fully supports the municipal debt-relief programme,” she said.

“We recognise the severe financial strain that historic municipal debt has placed on many households and businesses.

“By reducing the burden of historic debt, the programme encourages a culture of payment and positions residents and businesses to contribute sustainably to municipal revenue.”

Ngonyama said improved revenue collection would ultimately benefit residents through better service delivery.

“When residents and businesses are able to pay, service delivery improves for all of us.

“Collective responsibility is key to building financially resilient communities and ensuring the long-term sustainability of essential services.”

Daily Dispatch