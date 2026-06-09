Laws and regulations prevent fish depletion and extinction 

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“An angler may only be in possession of a cumulative daily bag limit of 10 fish. File photo

The people who saved the flood-stranded fish on the Sunshine Coast were applauded, but the actions of the men who plundered the trapped animals was both immoral and illegal.

“Well done to the gentlemen who helped set the stranded fish free,” Dean Knox of Green Ripple said.

“The person who took advantage of the situation was wrong. It was not only immoral, but also illegal.

“Any person who catches or is in possession of fish caught from the estuary or sea must be in possession of a recreational fishing permit, which can be bought online on www.dffe.gov.za

“There are strict daily bag limits and minimum size limits which must be adhered to to protect these species.

“Smaller fish must be released unharmed as must any fish over the legal bag limit.

“An angler may only be in possession of a cumulative daily bag limit of 10 fish.

“Species-specific limits also apply. The angler may only catch five spotted grunter of minimum size of 40cm, one kob over 60cm and two garrick or leervis of over 70cm.”

The regulations also limit catching of blacktail no less than 20cm long to five per bag and four shad no smaller than 30cm, and have a closed no-catch season between October 1 and November 30.

All sharks and rays have a bag limit of one.

Recreational species, including both grunters, leeries, or kob may not be sold by anyone.

Commercial species may only be sold by permitted rights holders.

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