Metro by-election puts ANC-SACP alliance to the test

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Former ANC councillor Kuhle Ciliza will be contesting the ward 1 by-election under the banner of the Patriotic Alliance

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The ANC and South African Communist Party (SACP) are headed for an electoral showdown in Buffalo City Metro, with the alliance partners set to compete directly for votes in next week’s by-elections.

The June 17 polls in the metro’s wards 1 and 10 were triggered by the resignation of two ANC councillors who later joined the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

With less than five months before the November 4 local government elections, the BCM contest is being viewed as an early test of whether the SACP can translate its organisational strength into electoral support outside the ANC fold.

The SACP will field Lungisile Paul in ward 1, where eight parties are contesting the seat vacated by former ANC councillor Kuhle Ciliza after she resigned and joined the PA.

Ciliza is seeking to reclaim the seat under her new political home.

The ward includes parts of Duncan Village, Braelyn, Chiselhurst, Milner Estate, Pefferville and Panmure and has more than 9,200 registered voters.

Ward 10 became vacant after ANC councillor Pearl Hansen resigned and joined the PA. The SACP is not contesting that ward, where seven parties will compete for the seat.

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Political analyst Dr Ongama Mtimka, acting director of the Raymond Mhlaba Centre for Governance and Leadership and a senior lecturer in the department of history and political studies at Nelson Mandela University, said the by-elections would be an important indicator of the SACP’s electoral appeal.

Mtimka said industrial centres such as BCM, with a large concentration of workers, were important testing grounds for the party.

“These by-elections would be very important for the SACP and will determine how much they appeal to the workers and voters in BCM.

“This would be a litmus test for the SACP because most of the working class, which the party is targeting for votes, is concentrated in industrial towns, and this is where they are likely to succeed in the Eastern Cape.”

He said the impact on the alliance relationship had largely already been determined by the SACP’s decision to contest independently.

“These by-elections will not have much significance in that relationship. The bigger issue has been the resolution taken by the SACP in 2024 to contest outside the ANC,” Mtimka said.

Analyst Dr Nkosikhulule Nyembezi said the decision by the SACP to contest elections independently, was a move towards the possible split of the tripartite alliance.

Nyembezi said even if the SACP did not win by-elections, “a good showing and their fielding of credible contenders, would go a long way in showing off their capability to stand on their own, going forward”.

The SACP resolved at its fifth special national congress in December 2024 to contest local government elections independently rather than under the ANC banner.

The move marked a significant departure from a political partnership dating back to the congress alliance of the 1950s.

The ANC and SACP later co-founded Umkhonto we Sizwe in 1961 and, together with Cosatu, formed the tripartite alliance in 1990.

While both parties have insisted their alliance remains intact, tensions have surfaced in several by-elections this year in Alfred Nzo, Sarah Baartman, Makana and Matatiele, where the ANC emerged victorious.

Buffalo City Metro is the latest, and most significant, battleground.

SACP Buffalo City spokesperson Luntu Sokutu said the party’s decision to contest only ward 1 was informed by internal organisational assessments.

“Based on the SACP processes that guide the decision to contest elections … and the availability of a candidate that is acceptable to the community and represents the party principles and values.”

The party currently has 73 active branches in the metro.

“The SACP campaign in ward 1 has been a relative success and significant inroads have been made in areas where the party had little to no influence in the ward.

“The experiences from this contestation will enhance the party strategy for contesting municipal elections in November,” Sokutu said.

Asked what the contest meant for relations with the ANC, Sokutu insisted it would strengthen rather than weaken the alliance.

“The contestation of the elections in the metro will be reinforcing the already sound relations between the SACP and ANC in the metro, as the decision to contest is purely based on increasing working class representation in the form and content of the municipal council.”

The ANC, however, made clear it would treat the SACP as an electoral rival.

ANC interim provincial spokesperson Yanga Zicina said it was “an unfortunate situation” to see the alliance partners competing against one another.

“The ANC is still in a broader alliance with the SACP, Sanco and Cosatu, and we maintain our confidence in that alliance partnership, hence even today, we feel that there is a need to sit down and have an amicable discussion to resolve whatever had led to the SACP’s decision to go it alone.

“However, this is where we are and that’s an unfortunate situation, but we will not surrender the terrain, and whoever contests the ANC in any elections, will be treated as an opponent,” Zicina said.

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