Rights body directs OR Tambo municipality to explain water supply failures

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OR Tambo district municipality is investing R300m this year towards Phase 2 of the construction of the Highbury water treatment works plant in Mthatha to help augment the provision of clean water in and around the area.Picture: SUPPLIED

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The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has summoned OR Tambo District Municipality’s top political and administrative leadership to account for what it describes as persistent failures to provide thousands of residents with access to clean and safe drinking water.

The commission is set to hold a hearing on Thursday, compelling municipal manager Basil Phumlani Mase and mayor Mesuli Ngqondwana to explain why communities across parts of Flagstaff, Mqanduli, Ingquza Hill, Port St Johns and the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality continued to face chronic water shortages despite years of complaints.

The hearing marks the second time in just over two years that the municipality has been hauled before the commission through its subpoena powers.

In a letter, the SAHRC said residents had repeatedly reported prolonged lack of access to potable water, reliance on unsafe water sources and failure to maintain existing water infrastructure despite significant investments in water schemes.

SAHRC provincial manager Dr Eileen Carter said the hearing followed years of complaints and attempts by the commission to secure answers and remedial action from the municipality.

“Despite correspondence, requests for information, follow-up engagements and escalation to relevant authorities, concerns remain unaddressed, including the adequacy of responses, implementation of proposed interventions and continued non-responsiveness to the commission,” Carter said.

“The purpose of the hearing is therefore to require the municipality’s political and administrative leadership to account under oath for the current situation, the challenges experienced, the measures taken to address them and the steps being implemented to ensure residents have access to sufficient water.”

Carter said the commission’s powers to issue subpoenas were contained in Section 15 of the SAHRC Act and allowed it to compel individuals to appear and provide evidence under oath when necessary for an investigation.

She warned that failure to comply with a lawful subpoena or provide information requested by the commission could constitute an offence under the Act.

“The commission regards access to sufficient water as central to the enjoyment of a range of constitutionally protected rights, including dignity, equality, life, health and an environment that is not harmful to health and wellbeing,” Carter said.

The hearing is scheduled to take place at the SAHRC’s Eastern Cape provincial offices in Chiselhurst, KuGompo City.

The municipality previously found itself in the commission’s crosshairs in 2023 when it was subpoenaed to participate in an inquiry into deteriorating road infrastructure after failing to co-operate with the investigation.

The OR Tambo District Municipality had not responded to requests for comment by the time of publication.

The provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs department also had not commented.

Daily Dispatch