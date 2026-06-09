Young endurance athlete goes the distance for vulnerable children

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Glen Eden cyclist Joel Smith, 20, completed a gruelling six-day fundraiser, cycling 921km from Union’s End to Struisbaai to raise funds for the Kings Children’s Home.

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Since the age of 18, Joel Smith has turned every kilometre, steep climb and sleepless night of endurance into a mission to support vulnerable children.

The 21-year-old, from Glen Eden, has spent the past three years taking on gruelling running and cycling challenges to raise funds and awareness for Kings Children’s Home, which cares for about 60 orphaned, abandoned and abused children.

“Because I enjoy endurance sports like running and cycling, I wanted to use those hobbies for something bigger than myself,” Smith said.

“I want to live for a more eternal value and use my life to make a difference in these kids’ lives and inspire people.”

Smith’s connection to the children’s home stretches back many years.

“My mom has been fundraising for them for years, and the couple who run the home are also pastors at our church,” he said.

“I’ve grown up around the kids. I live about 500 metres from the home, and I teach some of them in Sunday school, so I’ve been able to connect with many of them personally.”

Seeing the children regularly motivates him to continue supporting the organisation.

His fundraising journey began in 2022 when, at just 18, he completed the 100km Amatola Trail over two days as his first challenge for the home.

Each year, the challenges have become more demanding.

He later ran 252km across Lesotho over several days and, at the end of 2025, cycled nearly 1,000km across SA in less than a week.

Most recently, Smith completed one of his toughest challenges yet, running a 5km loop every hour for 60 hours to represent the 60 children cared for by the home.

“In the end, I did 270km in 60 hours,” he said.

Though he works full-time, Smith tries to complete one major endurance challenge each year, usually during December while on leave.

The events are organised largely by Smith and his family, with support from sponsors and members of the local community.

“We rely a lot on the generosity of the community, and people always come through, which is amazing,” he said.

For Smith, the physical challenge is only part of the journey.

“I could do these events just for fun, but I wanted to use them as a platform for good,” he said.

“That’s really what keeps me going.”

He credits much of his inspiration to his family, particularly his grandmother, who remains active at the age of 83.

“My gran is 83 years old, and she still runs, cycles and volunteers with the children,” he said.

“She takes them on little walks and hikes, and my whole family has always been involved in helping.”

Adele Wild, who nominated Smith for the Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Accolades, said the young athlete had transformed personal hardship into a source of hope for others.

“Struggling with depression during his teenage years, Joel transformed his pain into resilience, drawing strength from his faith in Jesus Christ and a love for nature,” Wild said.

She said Smith had continued a legacy of service started by his mother, Fran, who ran ultra-marathons for charity.

According to Wild, Smith has raised about R240,000 through his fundraising efforts.

His latest challenge, dubbed “SIXTY 60”, saw him cover 270km over three days while raising about R87,000 for the home.

“This effort not only provided financial aid but also reignited hope within the community, demonstrating the powerful impact a single individual’s commitment can hold,” she said.

Wild said Smith’s work offered more than financial support.

“One young boy from Kings Children’s Home notably stated, ‘He is doing this one for me,’ showcasing how Joel’s work fosters love and visibility among those often overlooked,” she said.

“For his unwavering faith, selfless service and the hope he has reinstated in numerous lives, Joel Smith is a deserving candidate for recognition as a local hero.”

Hanna-Jayne Wheller of Kings Children’s Home said Smith’s efforts had become invaluable to the organisation.

“The finances he raises help us keep our doors open and continue doing this work,” she said.

“But his efforts do three things money alone can’t do.”

Wheller said Smith’s endurance challenges had helped raise awareness of orphan care and child abandonment across the region.

“Joel takes on big adventure challenges and ties every kilometre, every climb, every drop of sweat back to Kings Children’s Home,” she said.

“That puts orphan care and child abandonment on the map locally. People who’d never heard of us now know our name, our kids and why we exist.”

She said his fundraising campaigns had also helped attract support from businesses and the wider community.

“Companies see us not just as a charity but as part of their community responsibility,” she said.

“Community members get involved, cheer him on, donate, volunteer and ask, ‘How can I help?’

“He turns orphan care from ‘their problem’ into ‘our problem’.

“That’s how we get more hands, more hearts and more sustainable help.”

Wheller said the combination of fundraising, awareness and community involvement helped ensure the home could continue caring for children who needed safety, support and a future.

“That means Kings Children’s Home can keep doing what we do best: loving, protecting, and raising children who deserve a future.”

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