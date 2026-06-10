I will never return to Decoligny, says woman who lost family

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More than 100 people died during the June flood last year. Picture: LULAMILE FENI/ FILE

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Asongezwa “Soso” Ntlabathi has made a promise to herself: she will never return to Decoligny.

A year after the floods of June 10 2025 claimed the lives of her mother and three young nephews, the 25-year-old has left the Eastern Cape to continue her studies in the Western Cape.

She is determined to build a future away from the place where her life changed forever.

But leaving has not erased the memories.

“I will never forget the early morning call I received from my panicking mother moments before she and my three nephews died in the floods,” she said.

Ntlabathi was asleep when her mother, a nurse at Bedford Hospital, called to say floodwaters were rapidly engulfing their home in Decoligny, outside Mthatha.

“The water had reached the house. She told me the beds and wardrobes were being washed away,” Ntlabathi said.

“She asked me to get help.”

She immediately began phoning for assistance.

Asongezwa 'Soso' Ntlabathi (white beanie) (LULAMILE FENI)

“I called 10111, but I was told there was nothing they could do. I was advised to phone the municipal disaster unit.”

Before help could arrive, the line went dead.

Those were the last words she would ever hear from her mother.

When Ntlabathi reached Decoligny later that morning, she found devastation.

Homes had been submerged, roads washed away and residents were searching desperately for missing relatives.

As rescue teams combed through mud and debris, she joined the search for her mother and three nephews.

The first body she found was that of her youngest nephew.

“When I arrived with neighbours, I found him lying face down in the mud,” she said.

Another nephew’s body was recovered later that afternoon.

Her mother and eldest nephew were later found.

The floods claimed the lives of her 54-year-old mother and her sister’s three sons, aged six, eight and 11.

All four were buried in Mazeppa Bay, near Centane.

“I lost my whole sister’s family. Four people and a house,” she said.

Her mother had built the family’s five-room home in Decoligny through years of work as a nurse.

“She worked day and night shifts at Bedford Hospital to make sure we had a roof over our heads.

“That house was her pride.

“The floods destroyed it.

On Wednesday, families affected by the disaster will gather in Mthatha West for a candlelight commemoration marking one year since at least 104 people lost their lives in the floods.

Ntlabathi will not be among them.

A cousin will attend on behalf of the family.

“My sister and I could not find the strength to return,” she said.

Instead, she and her sister, who now lives in Polokwane, will remember their loved ones from afar.

“We will pray where we are. We will call each other and comfort each other.

“We will remember the good days, the smiles, the laughter and the dreams the boys had for their lives.

“We will remember how good our mother was to us and how she raised us to become the women we are today.”

The trauma of losing four family members in a single night took a heavy toll.

Ntlabathi said she struggled to cope with the loss and eventually failed her course at King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College.

But she refused to give up.

She has since enrolled at a college in the Western Cape and is determined to complete her studies.

“I want to make my mother and my nephews proud,” she said.

Though she is trying to rebuild her life, she says certain memories remain impossible to escape.

“Every June, my chest becomes tight.

“I hear my mother’s voice saying, ‘The water has reached the house.’

“I remember my nephews and everything we lost.”

The memory of Decoligny is one she cannot face.

“I vowed that I would never come back to Mthatha West.

“I cannot live where every street reminds me of that night.”

Yet she remains determined that her family’s lives will not be defined solely by the way they died.

“June 10 took my mother’s house, my nephews and my peace,” she said.

“But it cannot take their memory.

“I will carry them with me for the rest of my life.”

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