Justice minister wants further consultation over Makhanda high court decision

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Speaking at a media briefing, Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, said cabinet had approved the court rationalisation committee’s final report and government would proceed with its implementation.

Justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi announced on Tuesday that a decision on the recommended relocation of the seat of the Eastern Cape high court from Makhanda to Bhisho would be deferred until she had consulted affected stakeholders in the province.

Speaking at a media briefing, the minister said cabinet had approved the court rationalisation committee’s final report and government would proceed with its implementation.

But the one exception was the controversial recommendation to relocate the seat of the Eastern Cape Division from Makhanda to Bhisho.

This, she said, would only be considered after she had led further consultations with key stakeholders in the province.

The rationalisation committee, consisting of retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, judge Jeanette Traverso and retired Western Cape deputy judge president Silas Ramaite, submitted its final report to the cabinet last year.

In it, the committee retained its controversial recommendation that the seat of the Eastern Cape high court be moved from Makhanda to Bhisho and that the Makhanda high court’s territorial jurisdiction be reduced by about two-thirds.

This was despite a huge backlash from the local legal community, educational institutions, the ANC-led municipality and civil society, who argued that it would devastate the vulnerable regional economy and result in the shedding of thousands of jobs.

Kubayi said her department would now proceed with implementing all other recommendations in two phases.

This included the implementation of the committee’s recommended magisterial districts and sub-districts in respect of which the main and local seats of the respective divisions of the high courts would exercise jurisdiction.

“With regards to local seats, phase one of the implementation will entail gazetting and the usage of courts where infrastructure is already available.

“This comes into effect by July 1 2026.”

Implementation of phase two, which included the establishment of additional local seats, would be done in a more gradual “phased-in” way.

The Makhanda High Court Action Committee welcomed Kubayi’s decision to further consult stakeholders on the relocation of the seat of the provincial high court.

“We are particularly encouraged by the minister’s indication that she will engage meaningfully with stakeholders before any final decision is taken,” the committee said in a statement.

“This is a prudent and necessary step, given the far-reaching implications such a move would have.”

It said it would again spell out to the minister the devastating economic and social consequences if the seat was moved from Makhanda, particularly if accompanied by the reduction in jurisdiction.

The loss of about 10,000 jobs in the region would be profound, “with ripple effects equivalent to the loss of as many as 600,000 jobs when measured against larger metropolitan economies such as Cape Town”.

The committee said that the loss of the seat in the small city would also undermine the stability of the local legal ecosystem, erode access to justice in the region and severely impact businesses, professionals and the broader community that depended on the court’s continued presence.