Local hero puts childhood lessons into practice

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Hailing from Twecu, a village where many families faced hardship, Nosipho Tunyiswa has turned her own experiences into a mission of service. Using her personal resources, she now dedicates her time to supporting overlooked rural communities, helping to meet a range of needs and bringing hope to those who often go unnoticed. Picture: Sino Majangaza

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When residents of struggling rural communities need help, they often know exactly who to call.

Not a government department or a charity, but Nosipho Tunyiswa, a 50-year-old Cambridge resident who spends much of her own time and money helping some of the Eastern Cape’s most vulnerable communities.

The Daily Dispatch Local Heroes nominee uses income from leasing property, together with donations from family and friends, to support projects ranging from community food gardens and youth development initiatives to clearing overgrown public spaces that have become safety hazards.

Although she does not operate through a formal nonprofit organisation, Tunyiswa, who hails from Twecu village, has become a familiar figure in communities where residents often feel forgotten and people regularly turn to her for assistance.

Her commitment to helping others stems from lessons learnt during her childhood in a missionary family.

“We grew up sharing what we had with people who came to us for help,” Tunyiswa said.

“Seeing that from a young age shaped me and encouraged me to become involved in helping others while I was still in high school.”

She said she did not work from a dedicated office and instead travelled to wherever her help was needed.

“I am now based in Cambridge and don’t have a specific office, but whenever people call me for assistance, I travel to wherever they are,” she said.

Over the years she has become involved in a wide range of projects, often stepping in where communities feel they have been neglected.

One example is tackling overgrown grass in residential areas when it becomes a danger to residents.

“When the municipality leaves the grass for too long, I hire people to clean it up because it becomes a danger to residents,” she said.

Despite her extensive community work, Tunyiswa faces financial challenges of her own.

“I am currently unemployed and don’t qualify for a government grant yet,” she said.

“I am leasing out some of my property as a source of income, which helps, alongside donations from family and friends.”

She believes her upbringing remains the driving force behind her efforts.

“Coming from a background where we were taught to help the helpless with whatever we have was the motivation behind what I do,” she said.

After years of carrying out projects largely on her own, Tunyiswa recently welcomed support from Pamela Goci, who joined one of her community initiatives.

Mziwonke Qwesha, who nominated Tunyiswa for the Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Awards, described her as a businesswoman and philanthropist whose generosity has benefited schools, community organisations and struggling residents.

“She has helped a lot of schools and NPOs to improve the overall quality of human life,” he said.

“Her passion to assist struggling organisations is what sets her apart from the rest.”

Qwesha said Tunyiswa helped people without seeking recognition.

“In our days, there are few people who go out and spend their own money on charitable causes, and Ms Tunyiswa is one of the few.

“An acknowledgement of this sort will surely motivate her to do more, and education, sport, arts and culture will benefit from her generosity.”

He said Hokwana Arts Calabash was among the beneficiaries of her support.

In Cwengcwe village in eZeleni, near Qonce, residents say Tunyiswa’s involvement has helped restore hope.

Noluthando Xabanisa said the community had long felt neglected before Tunyiswa became involved.

“The first thing she did was to ensure that we had better roads before clearing land for community vegetable gardens so that people could sustain themselves while waking up each day with a purpose,” she said.

Xabanisa said unemployment had left many young people vulnerable to crime and despair.

“Most of our unemployed youth had lost hope and resorted to criminal activities as a means of survival, but now they attend agricultural training courses,” she said.

Residents had been receiving seedlings since last year and were beginning to see positive changes in their lives.

“Even the youth are now in a better place because they are included in the development programme and their voices are heard,” she said.

“It is all thanks to Nosipho, who came with a vision to better lives.”

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