Mnquma Municipality brings services under one roof with new headquarters

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From left, COGTA Deputy Minister Zolile Burns-Ncamashe, Premier Oscar Mabuyane, Mnquma Executive Mayor Cllr Tunyiswa Manxila-Nkamisa and AmaXhosa King Ahlangene ' Aah Vulikhaya' Sigcau cut the ribbon to mark the official opening of Mnquma municipality's Tiyo Soga Office Building in Blyth Street, Butterworth yesterday. PICTURE: LOYISO MPALANTSHANE

Story audio is generated using AI

The Mnquma Municipality has officially opened its new R200m municipal headquarters in Butterworth, bringing departments previously spread across multiple buildings under one roof.

The building, named after pioneering journalist and cleric Tiyo Soga, was funded from the municipality’s own revenue and completed within budget over a two-year period.

The opening ceremony on Tuesday was attended by premier Oscar Mabuyane, municipal officials, traditional leaders and members of the Soga family.

Mabuyane said the project demonstrated what municipalities could achieve through sound financial management and effective governance.

The municipality recently received its fourth consecutive clean audit.

“This achievement is not accidental.

“It reflects discipline, sound financial management, effective oversight and a commitment to ensuring that public resources are utilised for their intended purpose,” Mabuyane said.

“At a time when local government across the country faces significant challenges, Mnquma continues to get the basics right.

“Clean governance matters because it builds public trust, it gives confidence to residents, investors and development partners.

“Most importantly, it creates the conditions necessary for improved service delivery.”

Mnquma is one of the Eastern Cape’s smaller municipalities by population and budget, making the completion of a major infrastructure project from its own revenue notable while many municipalities are battling financial and governance challenges.

The new headquarters consolidates municipal services previously spread across several buildings, a move the municipality believes will improve co-ordination between departments and make it easier for residents to access services in a single location.

Municipal leaders said the project formed part of broader efforts to strengthen governance, improve administrative efficiency and create a more accessible working environment for both staff and the public.

Executive mayor Tunyiswa Manxila-Nkamisa said the facility would also help improve accountability and response times.

“We are looking forward to fresh minds from the employees in a conducive environment, so that everyone is able to work in an environment that is conducive for work purposes,” she said.

The opening programme began on Monday with a visit by municipal leaders to the Soga family and his gravesite.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Nomachina Mzamo welcomed the decision to name the building after Soga.

“Tiyo Soga will be with them [the municipality] in everything they do.

“Now that the municipality has chosen to bear his name, we wish for his spirit to help make this municipality one of the best performing.

“We are very grateful for what they have done. We have few words to describe how we are feeling,” she said.

AmaXhosa King Ahlangene Sigcau, who attended the ceremony, called for closer co-operation between the government and traditional leaders.

He urged public representatives to remain responsive to communities and address residents’ concerns beyond election periods.

Sigcau also raised concerns about immigration and economic participation, saying the government should work with traditional leaders on the issue.

“We want the premier to help us by making sure that authorities properly deal with immigration issues.

“We are not a xenophobic people.

“However, we can’t allow for people from other countries to operate and own businesses that we ourselves can do.

“We want the government to work hand in hand with traditional leaders on this.

“We don’t want people to take the law into their hands, we are all Africans, we love our brothers,” he said.

The new headquarters is located in Butterworth’s central business district and will house all municipal offices previously operating from separate locations.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch