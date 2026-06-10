Mom who lost three daughters rebuilding life in Cape Town

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Yola Bavu is struggling to come to terms with the death of her three daughters.

Story audio is generated using AI

A year after flash floods claimed the lives of her three young daughters, Yola Bavu has left the Eastern Cape in an attempt to rebuild her life.

The 28-year-old is now living with relatives in Cape Town after losing Indiphile, 11, Keneilwe, 9, and Cebo, 6, in the devastating June 10 2025 floods.

The sisters were among the children swept away when floodwaters tore through Mthatha West and surrounding communities.

Unable to speak about the tragedy, Bavu asked her mother, Lumka, to tell the family’s story.

“She is still struggling. She tries to be strong, but after the funeral she could not cope,” Lumka said.

The family eventually decided Bavu should move to Cape Town to be closer to relatives and start a new chapter of her life.

The three girls had been living with their grandmother in Slovo Park, where Lumka worked as a cook at Mandela Primary School.

The children attended Bambanani Primary School. Indiphile was in grade 6, Keneilwe in grade 3 and Cebo in grade 1.

Before the floods, Bavu had travelled to visit family in Sibangweni village, leaving her daughters in her mother’s care.

“I promised them I would be back on June 11, but little did I know they would be gone,” she said.

“Maybe they wanted to die with me, but God did not allow it.”

Lumka said she had left for work that morning unaware of the danger that lay ahead.

“I left my precious granddaughters at home, ready for school, with no hint of the horror that awaited them,” she said.

“When I learnt of the flooding, I rushed back, only to find my worst fears confirmed.”

She said she searched desperately for the girls after floodwaters engulfed the area.

“The water had swallowed everything.

“I searched frantically, and when I finally found them, it was too late.”

The three sisters were later buried in Sibangweni village outside Mthatha.

For Lumka, the anniversary of the disaster remains difficult.

“June 10 is a painful reminder of the devastating floods that claimed the lives of my only grandchildren.

“They all died in just minutes. They were such beautiful young souls,” she said.

She has since moved from the flood-prone area of Slovo Park to higher ground but says she still avoids returning to the area where the tragedy unfolded.

“I don’t even want to go to the lower part of the village. I don’t want to see that place anymore,” she said.

The three girls were among several pupils from local schools who died in the floods, which remain one of the worst natural disasters in the province’s recent history.

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