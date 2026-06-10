‘My youngest child’s grave has been waiting for 365 days’

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Nosipho Khosi-Dabane, 41, miraculously survived the June 10 floods that swept her home away in Dicolyn, Mthatha. She was left stranded in a tree 6km downstream at Cicirha River with a broken arm. Her husband, Calvin Dabane, 45, and their sons, Iminathi, 15, and Lusanele, 13, are still missing.

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A year after the June 10 floods killed her husband, son and niece, Nosipho Khosi-Dabane is still waiting for her youngest child to come home.

At her in-laws’ homestead in Tabase outside Mthatha, an empty grave lies between those of her husband of 17 years, Calvin Dabane, and their son, Iminathi.

It has been waiting for 365 days.

The grave was dug for the couple’s youngest son, Lusanele, who was 13 when floodwaters tore through Decoligny village in Mthatha West and surrounding communities on June 10 last year.

The deluge killed at least 104 people across the Eastern Cape.

The boy’s remains have never been found.

“The grave has already been prepared for Lusanele. It sits between the graves of Calvin and Iminathi.

“Neat. Waiting. A space for my son, hoping one day his remains will be found and come home,” Khosi-Dabane, 42, said.

“He has a space waiting for him. It has been waiting ever since.”

One year after the disaster, she says she is still unable to move forward.

“I want to move forward. I want to accept that my husband and all my children are gone forever and will never come back.

“But how do you bury grief when there are no bones to bury?

“I still have hope that his remains will be found, but I believe it is only a matter of time.”

Khosi-Dabane also lost her niece, Someleze Khosi, 12, in the floods.

Lusanele remains the only flood victim whose body has not been recovered.

At 10am on Wednesday, families will gather at Emaholweni in Slovo Park, Mthatha West, for a candlelight commemoration hosted by the Ibandla Lasemthini church to mark the first anniversary of the floods.

The names of those who died will be read out.

Among them will be Calvin Dabane, Iminathi Dabane and Someleze Khosi.

For Khosi-Dabane, one name is still missing.

She plans to attend the service alongside other families who lost loved ones in the floods.

“By speaking, by not keeping the pain locked inside, that is how I try to get through it,” she said.

Nosipho Khosi-Dabane with her sons Iminathi and Lusanele, and husband Calvin Dabane. Picture: SUPPLIED (SUPPLIED)

Khosi-Dabane says she draws strength from support provided by her parents, in-laws, colleagues and other families affected by the disaster.

“They call. They check on me. They sit with me in the quiet. But the pain is still there every day.”

She said professional support had been limited.

“I received counselling when I went to the forensic mortuary to identify bodies.

“I still struggle with nightmares and anxiety attacks, but I am trying to stay strong.

“It is not easy. I have to be determined.”

As the anniversary of the deadly floods approached, she said memories of that fateful day returned.

“June 10 brings nothing but painful memories.

“As the date came closer this year, the fear and anxiety returned.

“I started trembling again. I struggled to sleep.

“When it rains, I still become afraid. If it was not for prayer, I don’t think I would have coped this far.”

Her husband, sons and niece were with her in their three-roomed home in the village when the floodwaters began rising in the early morning hours.

Calvin woke her and they put the children on top of the wardrobe.

The water continued to rise, and they could not open the door.

Later, the house collapsed and the entire family was swept away. That was the last time she saw her loved ones alive.

Khosi-Dabane survived after being swept about 6km downstream.

She managed to cling to a tree for hours before eventually reaching safety, suffering a broken arm.

A life built over 17 years disappeared in a matter of minutes — Nosipho Khosi-Dabane

The floodwaters also carried off the family’s eight pigs, four geese, 56 chickens and destroyed vegetable crops and a vehicle.

“A life built over 17 years disappeared in a matter of minutes,” she said.

Today, she rents a single room in Mthatha and works as a security officer at Walter Sisulu University.

But she says reminders of her loss are everywhere.

“When I travel to my rented room, to my in-laws’ home in Tabase or to my family home in Barkly East, I pass Decoligny.

“I pass the place where my family died and where my house was washed away. That continues to haunt me.”

She said she often thought about leaving Mthatha and starting over somewhere else.

“I want to go away from the environment that brings back these memories.

“But I cannot leave until Lusanele is buried next to his father and brother.

“Like many last-born children, he always wanted special love and attention,” she said.

Because of complications during his birth, Khosi-Dabane cannot have any more children.

She said she had accepted that her son was gone, but she could not find peace until his remains were recovered.

“It is only my child who is still missing. Why me?

“I pray that God will help us find his bones.

“Only when I find the remains of Lusanele can I hope to have closure.”

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