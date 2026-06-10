Salvage tug guides massive crippled car carrier into KuGompo City harbour

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The crippled car carrier, San Martin, was safely guided into the KuGompo City harbour on Wednesday morning during a delicate salvage operation watched by scores of onlookers from Orient Beach and the Western breakwater.

The massive vessel was left disabled at sea after suffering a catastrophic engine failure and was escorted into port by a pilot boat and the salvage tug Umkhuseli ZA.

Fresh northerly winds briefly complicated the operation as the ship approached the narrow Buffalo River mouth, with spectators watching as tug crews worked to keep the vessel on course.

The tugs successfully brought the carrier back into line before easing it through the harbour entrance and into sheltered waters beyond the Western breakwater.

With heavy tow lines keeping the vessel clear of the Orient Pier, the operation continued upriver, where the San Martin was safely berthed.

According to MarineTraffic.com, the Cyprus-registered roll-on roll-off vessel had been scheduled to arrive at the Port of Ngqura, outside Gqeberha, on Thursday after departing from Ningbo, China.

Tracking data showed the vessel under tow by the Cape Town-based Umkhuseli ZA, which left Cape Town on May 31.

The National Sea Rescue Institute’s Rescue 15 vessel also remained close to the disabled ship during the operation.

The National Ports Authority had not responded to questions by the time of publication.

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