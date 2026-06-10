Traditional leaders renew campaign to relocate King Sandile’s remains

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The South African House of Traditional Leaders has renewed its campaign for the remains of AmaRharhabe King Sandile kaNgqika and his sons to be relocated and reburied “with dignity” at the Ntaba kaNdoda memorial site in Mngqesha, outside Keiskammahoek.

The deputy chair of the house, iNkosi Langa Mavuso, raised the issue at the South African National Traditional Leaders Awards at the weekend.

In his address, Mavuso called on the Eastern Cape government and municipalities to support and fund the initiative, which seeks to honour one of the most revered figures in Xhosa history.

Mavuso urged Buffalo City Metro mayor Princess Faku to facilitate the relocation effort.

He also called on the Amathole and OR Tambo district municipalities and the Amahlathi Local Municipality to assist in securing funding for the initiative.

King “Mgolombane” Sandile’s grave, which has been vandalised, is in Cumakala (formally Stutterheim).

The remains of his sons, Gonya kaSandile and Faku kaSandile, are buried in Centane after colonial forces banished them from their lands along the Keiskamma River.

King “Mgolombane” Sandile fought in three frontier wars. He died in action during the last frontier war of Ngcayichibi in June 1878. The conflict ended the following year.

Mavuso told the Dispatch the proposal to relocate the remains of the king and two princes was first raised during the administration of former president Thabo Mbeki, but it fell through.

“We believe the time has come to give King Sandile and his sons the dignified burial they deserve,” Mavuso said.

“When Maqoma and Sandile were found guilty by the colonial court in Qonce, the AmaRharhabe nation [sought] refuge in Centane at the time.

“The colonial forces wanted to remove the AmaRharhabe Kingdom, hence you will find Gonya and Faku’s graves in Centane. We can say they died in exile.

“Sandile’s grave now sits vandalised in Cumakala with its bust stolen.

“They need a decent burial, befitting their status.

“What is worrying about Sandile’s grave, he is buried between two British soldiers.

“We once exhumed his remains with the assistance of the University of Pretoria’s archaeologists and discovered two soldiers in their uniforms.

“In other words, Sandile has been colonised even in the grave,” Mavuso said.

In 2005, archaeologists investigated King Sandile’s gravesite at the request of the royal family to establish whether the remains buried there were indeed those of the king.

The investigation found that the grave contained the remains of an elderly African male whose physical characteristics corresponded with historical descriptions of King Sandile.

Researchers noted abnormalities on the left leg, consistent with records that Sandile had a withered leg and walked with a limp.

Ntaba kaNdoda already houses the grave of the celebrated Xhosa warrior Chief Maqoma, which is located in the south-eastern periphery of the national monument.

In 2013, the Amathole District Municipality funded the work to preserve and develop Maqoma’s gravesite, including the erection of a tombstone, fencing, signage and interpretation boards.

Co-operative governance deputy minister Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe said on Monday a military state funeral would be befitting of the fallen royals due to their involvement in the frontier wars.

“It is a fact, he [Sandile] was buried by the British military regiment.

“In short, even [in] death, they continue to keep him under guard and surveillance.

“Thus, there is merit in the necessity of a military funeral in giving recognition to the legacy of the fortitude which he [displayed] by physically participating in at least three different wars against conquest and then dispossession.

“Secondly, crown prince Gonya, who was incarcerated in Cape Town after participating in the last frontier War ... was captured at the homestead of his sister, Princess Emma — the first African woman to receive formal education in the whole of the sub-Saharan region — in ZonneBloem,” Ncamashe said.

“British colonialists felt so betrayed, after having invested in the education of the crown prince, for the crown prince to abandon the outcomes of that investment and join his father in war.

“Because the aim of investing in [his] formal education was to [prevent] the crown prince and by extension the nation from being a nation of fortitude into becoming a docile subsidiary of imperial colonials.

“So, after being captured, he was sentenced in Qonce and condemned to Robben Island for 10 years, from 1878 to 1888, and was released on parole.”

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