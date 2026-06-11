Mabuyane backs Ramaphosa’s action on illegal immigration

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March and march demonstrators drawing near the Premier's office in bhisho as the pass near Astron garage coming from Qonce. Picture Mpumzi Mshweshwe

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Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has acknowledged growing public frustration over unemployment and economic hardship, while backing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call for tougher enforcement against illegal immigration and the employment of undocumented foreign nationals.

Mabuyane was speaking on Wednesday after receiving a memorandum from anti-illegal immigration group March and March, which marched to his offices in Bhisho demanding stronger action against undocumented foreigners and businesses that employ them.

The demonstration followed Ramaphosa’s recent address in which he warned businesses against hiring undocumented foreign nationals for jobs that could be filled by South Africans or legally documented migrants.

Addressing fewer than 100 protesters outside his offices, Mabuyane said the government understood the pressures communities were facing but cautioned against conflating all foreign nationals with illegal immigrants.

“He [Ramaphosa] has issued a very clear stern warning on illegal things, including illegal immigrants, and that people should be in a country legally,” Mabuyane said.

“I think that the security cluster has been given that responsibility to make sure that the laws of the country are enforced.

“In doing that we are not a xenophobic country, this has got nothing to do with xenophobia, but our people are feeling pressure.

“Our people are unemployed, the economy is not growing, these are real challenges that we are dealing with.”

Mabuyane said the province was working within the country’s three-tier system of government and would align itself with national efforts to address illegal immigration.

“This is a matter that is being addressed by the president. He has given an instruction and where there are gaps we will discuss them with his colleagues,” he said.

The march, organised by KuGompo City activist Azola Mrano, was the second immigration-related protest staged by the organisation this year.

Its previous march in Buffalo City Metro in March descended into chaos when foreign-owned shops were attacked and looted, prompting police to disperse crowds using teargas, stun grenades and rubber bullets.

Wednesday’s demonstration remained peaceful as protesters marched from a BP garage in Qonce to the premier’s offices under police escort.

The memorandum called for joint operations involving police, municipal law enforcement, home affairs and the department of employment and labour to inspect businesses across the province.

Among the demands was the closure of businesses found to be operating illegally or employing undocumented foreign nationals.

Protesters also argued that small local businesses were struggling to compete with foreign-owned enterprises.

Mabuyane urged residents to allow law enforcement agencies to deal with allegations of criminality and corruption.

When concerns were raised about alleged criminal activity and drug dealing at certain businesses in KuGompo City, including the well-known California area, Mabuyane said such matters fell within the mandate of police and other law enforcement agencies.

Mrano welcomed the premier’s decision to personally receive the memorandum.

“We came here because we have never heard the premier speak on this as the top person in the province,” she said.

“We never heard him comment on these marches since their inception, but he responded to us that they will enforce the laws.

“Now that they see how the community of the Eastern Cape feels, we have hope that the matter of illegal immigration will be addressed and the law will take its course.

“We are happy that he personally came here and collected the memorandum because it means he has heard us.”

Mabuyane told protesters he had cancelled two meetings to receive the memorandum, a gesture that was welcomed by demonstrators.

Some shops in Qonce temporarily closed as the march passed through town, amid fears of a repeat of the violence seen during the March protest in KuGompo City.

However, no incidents were reported and demonstrators dispersed peacefully after the handover.

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