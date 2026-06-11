Organic farmer delighted to receive donation of 100 fruit trees

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Facilitator and ecopreneur for food and trees for Africa Rob Davies and Bafo Peter owner of Bafo and Busi organic farming. Picture: SINO MAJANGAZA

Community members gathered at the Bafo and Busi Organic Farm in KuGompo City on Tuesday to plant 100 fruit trees in a project aimed at strengthening food security and supporting small-scale farmers.

The initiative brought together local residents, fellow farmers, Food & Trees for Africa and Schnellecke Logistics, which donated the trees.

Peach, banana, mango and other fruit trees were planted across the farm.

The Bafo and Busi Organic Farm was established in 2018 after married couple Bafo and Busi Peter were selected as beneficiaries of Hillview Farm through a land reform programme.

They became full-time occupants in 2020 and have since developed the property into an organic farming operation.

Welcoming guests to the event, Bafo Peter, 74, said the tree-planting initiative stemmed from a successful application for a donation through Food & Trees for Africa.

“I feel excited and encouraged. Food & Trees for Africa really helped us a lot by providing us with these trees. I am very happy about today,” he said.

Peter said his wife was unable to attend the event after travelling to Tunisia on a business trip at short notice.

Among those lending a hand was Nolitha Mgangxela, who stepped in to represent her cousin.

“What Busi is doing is what our forefathers were doing,” Mgangxela said.

“We grew up in a home where we farmed, planted crops and milked cows. What she is doing reminds us of way back.

“We are planting 100-and-something trees, so it is an awesome day.”

The event also attracted fellow farmers from surrounding areas.

Chwayita Mboni, 77, who farms between Macleantown and Beacon Bay, said she was eager to support her friends and learn from the initiative.

“When they said they had found a sponsor who gave them 100 trees, we decided to come and support,” she said.

“I am so excited about this event. I want to invite the sponsors to my farm as well so that I can do something like this.”

Food & Trees for Africa representative Rob Davies demonstrated how to plant and care for the trees and highlighted the broader benefits of such projects.

“I’m very impressed. I think it’s really great to see local companies supporting local initiatives,” he said.

“To see the communities and the mamas who are here from Bafo’s network involved is fantastic.

“It’s about empowering small-scale farmers and food security.”

Davies said that Food & Trees for Africa received applications from organisations and individuals seeking support and then matched successful applicants with sponsors willing to fund tree donations.

He said Schnellecke Logistics had provided the 100 trees planted at the farm.

Schnellecke Logistics director Daniel Berthel said the company viewed tree planting as an investment in both communities and future generations.

“This makes me really happy,” Berthel said.

“I can see the success of what the community does with these plantings. I also see the social impact. It’s wonderful.”

As the final trees went into the ground, organisers said they hoped the project would not only expand production at the farm but also inspire other emerging farmers to pursue similar opportunities.

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