Woman paedophile hosted Bible lessons to lure child victims

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A paedophile convicted of sexual offences against children aged between seven and 12 years has been sentenced to an effective 20-year jail term by the Springbok regional court.

Jo-Ann Rochelle Klaase, 45, from Vioolsdrift, regularly hosted church sermons and Bible lessons for local children, the court heard.

“Through a plea agreement, she admitted occupying a position of trust in relation to the victims, with parents willingly allowing their children to attend activities at her home,” said Northern Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane.

“She cultivated the children’s trust by providing them with money, sweets, snacks and recreational outings. The actions were intended to gain their confidence and make them more susceptible to her influence.”

According to her admissions, Klaase used the position of trust to groom vulnerable children. She instructed, incited and compelled children to engage in sexual conduct with one another, caused children to witness sexual offences, and exploited them for her own sexual gratification.

The offences spanned an extended period between January 2022 and November 29 2023 and involved many child victims.

She was convicted on six counts of compelled rape, 11 counts of attempting, inducing, instructing or inciting a child to commit a sexual offence, seven counts of sexual exploitation of a child, seven counts of compelling or causing a child to witness a sexual offence, and two counts of sexual grooming.

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