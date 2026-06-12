Criminal syndicate suspected as 30 homes targeted across Port Alfred

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The burglars target homes with safes, taking exclusively jewellery and cash. File photo

The owner of Multi Security, Clinton Millard has urged Port Alfred residents to flag unusual activity in their neighbourhoods.

This comes as the town’s security companies prepare for a joint operation with the SA Police Service to tackle an unprecedented onslaught on the town that has seen 30 break-ins over eight weeks targeting high-value items in suburban homes while the owners are away.

“Port Alfred hasn’t had crime like this ever,” Millard said in a candid interview this week.

The burglars target homes with safes, taking exclusively jewellery and cash.

“Laptops, tablets, phones, flat-screen TVs, clothing, power tools — none of that has gone in this spate of break-ins.”

Most have been on Port Alfred’s West Bank: first a series of homes around the golf course was targeted, then houses between the R72 and the Port Alfred Country Club, and just two on the East Bank.

“These are not empty holiday homes,” Millard said.

“They are homes with permanent residents who have gone away for the weekend or the day.”

No reports of confrontation or physical harm associated with these break-ins has been reported.

Multi Security is the town’s largest security provider, so a corresponding proportion of the break-ins have affected their clients.

But clients of other security companies operating in Port Alfred have also been hit by what Millard believes is an out-of-town syndicate with a sophisticated knowledge of alarm systems.

“All but one had set their alarm before leaving the house.”

Multi Security has been at the forefront of several safety initiatives in Port Alfred, including beach guards, street guards, and community cameras.

Now Millard is driving a multi-pronged response to stop in their tracks what he believes is a sophisticated criminal syndicate.

“The metros are saturated with criminal syndicates and so they’re looking for other ‘markets’,” Millard said.

“We didn’t think they would ever come here, but they have.”

Today, patrols with other security companies and the SAPS kick off a large-scale joint operation that includes the installation of more community cameras.

Over the past 20 years since they started in Port Alfred, Multi Security has already installed more than R1m worth of cameras across the town and will invest a further R135,000 to secure more neighbourhoods.

Millard also encourages homeowners to purchase and install their own camera systems, linked to the Multi Security control room.

“The more eyes we have out there, the better,” he said.

And no, it’s not a “scare” message to drive sales.

“You can get a camera like this on Takealot if you want to,” he said, pointing to the picture on the packaging of a sci-fi-looking multi-eyed camera.

“But first check with your security company if it’s compatible with their software.

“We are not making any money out of this. We live here too, and we want a safer community. If we all work together, we can combat this.”

Two other security companies confirmed their participation in a planned joint operation, but declined to comment further.