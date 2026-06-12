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Eight killed in successive Hungary highway crashes

Victims were foreign nationals, says Hungarian PM Peter Magyar in Facebook post

Reuters Agency

Reuters

A grade R pupil died tragically in Fort Beaufort.
Seven people were killed and two injured in western Hungary early on Friday when a minibus carrying nine individuals crashed into a truck idling in traffic caused by an earlier accident on the M1 highway, police said. Stock photo. (123RF/Jaromír Chalabala )

Seven people were killed and two injured in western Hungary early on Friday when a minibus carrying nine individuals crashed into a truck idling in traffic caused by an earlier accident on the M1 highway, police said.

The crash near Gyor, 122km west of Budapest, followed an earlier accident in the same area in which a truck collided with a construction vehicle, causing one death and a build-up of traffic.

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said in a Facebook post that the victims were foreign nationals.

“I express my sincere condolences to the families,” he said.

Magyar did not specify the nationality of the victims, and police did not immediately respond to Reuters’ questions.

Police told news site 24.hu that all victims were men, that the minibus had Moldovan license plates and that the truck involved in the first accident also carried Moldovan licence plates.

Reuters

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