Fort Hare among SA’s top 11 research universities

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The University of Fort Hare (UFH) has emerged as the leading university in the Eastern Cape on a key national measure of research performance, while also surpassing the national average and securing its place among South Africa’s top-performing research institutions. Picture: Supplied

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The University of Fort Hare has been ranked among SA’s top-performing research institutions after outperforming the national benchmark for research output, according to the higher education and training department’s latest findings.

The department’s 2024 Research Outputs Sector-Wide Report, which was released earlier in June, shows Fort Hare achieved a weighted per capita research output score of 2.39, placing it among 11 of SA’s 26 public universities to exceed the national benchmark.

The score was 0.16 points above the sector average and placed Fort Hare ahead of several universities, including Unisa, which recorded 2.34.

It also narrowly outperformed Rhodes University, which achieved a score of 2.36.

The weighted per capita research output indicator combines the university’s total research publication output with that of its master’s and doctoral graduates divided by the number of permanently employed academics.

It is regarded as one of the most comprehensive measures of research performance at universities.

Fort Hare director of research and innovation Dr Aceme Nyika said the achievement reflected the university’s growing contribution to research and development in the Eastern Cape.

“As an institution that is rooted in communities and conducts research which addresses issues that affect communities, excelling in research means that UFH is making a significant contribution to the socioeconomic development of communities in the Eastern Cape,” Nyika said.

“Being the only historically disadvantaged university among the top 11 universities in the country demonstrates that UFH is making strides in transforming itself into a research-focused university against all odds.”

The ranking follows a period in which the university sought to reverse a decline in research output between 2017 and 2021.

“Various efforts aimed at turning around the decline started bearing fruit from 2022, when an upward trend became evident, and this has been maintained since then.”

The university said a key intervention was the restructuring of the Academic Affairs Division, which was split into separate portfolios for teaching and learning, and research partnerships and innovation.

The university also introduced policies aimed at strengthening research and innovation, alongside mentorship programmes for early-career academics, research seed grants and specialised training initiatives.

Fort Hare identified five strategic research focus areas: renewable energy, agriculture and climate change, infectious diseases and medicinal plants, township economies and African liberation heritage.

While Fort Hare and Rhodes emerged as the Eastern Cape’s strongest performers, both remained some distance behind the country’s leading research institutions.

The University of Pretoria topped the rankings with a score of 3.77, followed by the University of Johannesburg on 3.60.

Nyika said Fort Hare had also strengthened its postgraduate research capacity, particularly through improving supervision of postgraduate students.

“[This is more] than a measure of performance, the achievement reflects significant progress towards one of UFH’s strategic goals of enhancing its research and innovation profile nationally, regionally, and globally.

“It supports the university’s progress in transforming itself into an institution that conducts research with positive societal impact that goes beyond local communities to reach other communities globally,” Nyika said.

Daily Dispatch