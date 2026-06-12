Minister Stella Ndabeni attends event for Eastern Cape entrepreneurs

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Small business development minister Stella Ndabeni arrived at a packed KuGompo city hall on Friday to greet excited entrepreneurs, young and old, from micro traders and spaza shop owners to emerging contractors, landscapers and bakers.

The event, hosted jointly with Buffalo City Metro executive mayor Princess Faku and the metro’s local economic development unit, ended in a festive atmosphere with handovers of microbusiness equipment like gas stoves and grass cutters.

But there were also several practical sessions offering on-site help with filling in funding applications and business proposals.

Sars was also on hand to solve people’s tax problems.

Ndabeni encouraged people to try again even if previous applications got nowhere, and outlined a number of state programmes she wants people to know about and apply for, including special funds for construction, women-owned enterprises and a spaza shop support funding programme.

Read the full story in Monday’s special Youth Day edition of the Daily Dispatch, written by entrepreneur and chair and founder of Kasi Konversations Bohlale Buzani.