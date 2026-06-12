Tech executives to attend G7 summit as leaders address AI, online safety

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Police officers stand at the pier near Lake Leman ahead of the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on June 10 2026.

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AI executives from Anthropic, OpenAI, Google and Mistral AI are expected to attend next week’s G7 summit, said officials from France, which is crafting an agenda aimed at discussing the world’s crises and broad economic challenges.

The attendees include:

Sam Altman (OpenAI);

Demis Hassabis (Google DeepMind);

Dario Amodei (Anthropic);

Arthur Mensch (Mistral AI);

Aidan Gomez (Cohere);

Robin Rombach (Black Forest Labs);

Pratyush Kumar (Sarvam AI);

Victor Riparbelli (Synthesia);

Alex Wang (Meta);

Marc Benioff (Salesforce); and

Ren Ito (Sakana AI).

The June 15–17 gathering in Evian-les-Bains, France, will bring together the leaders of France, Britain, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US, alongside the EU.

The leaders will discuss a declaration on the protection of minors online, Macron’s office said.

They will also meet tech business leaders at a working lunch on Wednesday to speak about broader technology issues, including regulation, AI infrastructure and networks.

Reuters