Tsholomnqa school gets new ablution facilities, thanks to Mercedes and Gift of the Givers

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Pupils at Gqala Primary School in Tsholomnqa now have access to new ablution facilities following the completion of a joint infrastructure project by Mercedes-Benz South Africa and Gift of the Givers. Picture: SUPPLIED

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Pupils at Gqala Primary School in Tsholomnqa now have access to new ablution facilities following the completion of a joint infrastructure project by Mercedes-Benz South Africa and Gift of the Givers.

The facilities were officially handed over this week as part of the final phase of recovery efforts following the gale-force winds that damaged parts of the Eastern Cape in 2023.

The project forms part of ongoing support provided to the school after the storm and is aimed at improving sanitation, pupil wellbeing and the overall learning environment.

Mercedes-Benz South Africa chief executive Taryn Woodbridge said access to safe and appropriate infrastructure was critical to educational outcomes.

“Our investment in Gqala Primary School reflects our belief that meaningful change begins with access to the right resources and infrastructure,” Woodbridge said.

“Our donation uplifts communities and strengthens the foundation for quality teaching and learning.

“At Mercedes-Benz South Africa, we are deeply committed to creating environments where learners feel safe, supported and inspired to reach their full potential.”

The new ablution facilities are expected to provide safer and more hygienic sanitation for pupils while helping to restore dignity and improve daily school life.

Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman said the project demonstrated what could be achieved through partnerships between the private sector and humanitarian organisations.

“Our partnership with Mercedes-Benz South Africa reflects the power of shared purpose in driving meaningful change,” Sooliman said.

“Access to proper sanitation is fundamental to the dignity, health and wellbeing of every learner.

“Together, we are not only addressing immediate needs but helping to create an enabling environment where learners are better positioned to succeed.”

The handover comes amid ongoing concerns about school infrastructure in parts of the Eastern Cape, where many rural schools continue to face challenges related to sanitation, maintenance and ageing facilities.

Mercedes-Benz South Africa said the project formed part of its broader efforts to support education and community development in areas where it operated.

Gift of the Givers, one of Africa’s largest humanitarian organisations, has been involved in a range of education and disaster recovery projects across the province, including responses to floods, storms and other emergencies.

For Gqala Primary School, the completion of the facilities marks the final stage of a project that began in the aftermath of the 2023 storms and is expected to improve conditions for pupils for years to come.

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