‘Whenever there’s a cry, we see what we can do’

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A group of Buffalo City women are making a difference in their community through fundraising initiatives and hands-on support for people facing hardship.

Through a shared commitment to service, East London Ladies Circle 23, part of the national Ladies Circle South Africa organisation, brings together young women who volunteer their time, skills and resources to raise funds and provide whatever assistance possible to individuals, families and community organisations across the city.

The organisation is led by chair Kay-Lee Chetty, who said the group’s main goal was to respond to the needs of the community and offer help.

“We belong to Ladies Circle South Africa, and our nature is basically to help the community where we are placed,” Chetty said.

“We do fundraising projects to see how we can help those around us.”

The organisation, which was established in KuGompo City in 2013, forms part of a larger national and international network of Ladies Circle groups.

It was created to give women between the ages of 18 and 45 an opportunity to lead their own fundraising and community outreach initiatives.

Over the years, members have supported a wide range of causes.

Their annual projects include a breast cancer awareness event and the collection of knitted and crocheted beanies for babies.

They also organise food drives, soup kitchens and donation campaigns for clothing and blankets.

Among their recent initiatives is a drive to collect baby products for newborns at Grey Hospital in Qonce.

The group has also previously run spectacle donation campaigns to help people who could not afford glasses.

“We do what we can, and if there is a need or a want and someone comes to us, we try and see how we can help.

“Whenever someone needs help or there’s a cry, we see what we can do,” Chetty said.

The initiative currently has eight official members in KuGompo City, supported by several guests who assist with projects and fundraising activities.

All members have full-time jobs and volunteer their time outside of work.

“I think it’s based on the fact that we know that even if it’s a small help, it does help the community,” she said.

“If I can only bring R50 and everyone else brings R50, in the end we have a lot more money that we can do something with.”

Marion Peake said she nominated East London Girls Circle for the Daily Dispatch Local Heroes awards for their exceptional dedication to serving communities.

“Through their compassion, generosity and hands-on involvement, they bring practical support to those in need.”

She said their commitment to helping vulnerable-children centres had made a meaningful and lasting impact.

“Ladies Circle truly embodies kindness, service and the spirit of giving, making them highly deserving of this recognition,” she said.

“They are a reflection that the everyday women can make a difference if we all stand together for a significant and life-changing cause.”

Elgene and Heidilene Christian, of the Christians Youth Development Programme in Pefferville, who were first-time beneficiaries of support from East London Ladies Circle 23, thanked the organisation for its kindness and generosity.

They said they were touched by the gesture and encouraged by the willingness of people to help those in need.

“We were so surprised that people like this still exist because we live in a world where everyone is thinking about themselves and their own future,” Heidilene said.

They praised Ladies Circle’s involvement in a food drive held in partnership with Legacy Properties, which benefited more than 300 children and elderly residents.

“Their generous contribution of food supplies made a huge difference in helping to feed about 300 children and adults,” she said.

“Their support was extremely helpful, and it meant a lot to have them present and assisting throughout the day of our soup kitchen.

According to the Christians, this was much-needed relief to vulnerable members of the community and showed the positive impact when organisations worked together for a common cause.

“We are extremely grateful and hope that Ladies Circle continues to grow within our community,” Elgene said.

“Their work is encouraging for our children and shows them the importance of helping others.”

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