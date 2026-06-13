DRC security forces disperse protesters opposing constitutional change

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A member of the security forces disperses a crowd of protesters near the parliament building in Kinshasa, DRC, on June 12 2026. Picture: REUTERS

Security forces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) dispersed a crowd outside the parliament building in Kinshasa on Friday, witnesses and opposition politicians said, as demonstrators gathered to oppose planned constitutional changes they say could allow President Felix Tshisekedi to run for a third term.

The sit-in was organised by Coalition Article 64 (C64), a broad opposition alliance that includes former presidential candidates Martin Fayulu and Moise Katumbi.

The protest turned violent when security forces fired teargas and live ammunition to disperse demonstrators who threw rocks, local residents told Reuters.

A member of Fayulu’s political party, Jean-Baptiste Kasekwa, told Reuters that several protesters, including some prominent political figures, were injured. He said police, army and militants aligned with Tshisekedi’s party had been deployed outside parliament since dawn to prevent the sit-in from taking place.

Opponent Delly Sesanga’s communication team said in a post on X that he was shot in the leg.

The DRC’s government did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether security forces used live rounds. A police official deployed at the scene told reporters that officers had acted to restore order.

The demonstration came three days after the DRC’s National Assembly passed a bill that would allow constitutional changes to be put to a public referendum, a move opposition leaders say is designed to pave the way for scrapping presidential term limits and allow Tshisekedi to run for a third consecutive term.

Under the DRC constitution, Tshisekedi is not allowed to stand for re-election after serving two terms. He was first elected in 2018 and again in 2023.

Tshisekedi raised the possibility of a third term last month, telling reporters that he would run again if the DRC people asked him to.

Reuters