K9 police dog Floppy missing after robbery suspects escape

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Police have appealed to the public in helping track down missing K9 unit member, Floppy.

Eastern Cape police have appealed for help in tracing a K9 police dog that went missing on Friday during the pursuit of suspects after an armed robbery.

Canine Floppy and his handler, together with the Mdantsane flying squad, were pursuing suspects who robbed Nzuzo Primary School in Zone 16 of 20 laptops and 15 cellphones.

The suspects fled in the headmaster’s black Peugeot vehicle, which was recovered by the flying squad a kilometre from the scene.

The police team managed to corner the suspects after they ran into dense bush, with Floppy released to chase them down.

According to police, the handler heard a suspect shouting from inside the bush, followed by the sound of gunshots.

Additional police members were called in to investigate and assist in the search, however the suspects remain at large.

Floppy could not be located and is still missing.

Air and ground searches were conducted by police with support from members of the public who assisted in the search using drones.

The search was called off on Friday at 5.30pm due to poor visibility but resumed on Saturday.

The province’s top cop, Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata, expressed deep concern for Floppy’s safety.

“We urge anyone who may have seen Floppy, or who has any information on the whereabouts of the three suspects now at large, to come forward immediately,” said Ncata.

Police also urged community members not to engage the suspects but to call police instead.

Anyone with information is requested to contact 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

The investigation into the armed robbery, the subsequent disappearance of the dog and escape of the suspects is ongoing.

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