Constitution vs comrades? Phala Phala sparks Ramaphosa-Didiza showdown

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The pres­id­ent vs speaker stan­doff is unpre­ced­en­ted and is fur­ther com­plic­ated by the fact that the ANC no longer has an abso­lute major­ity in par­lia­ment to ensure it gets its way. Picture:

Is there a political and legal showdown looming between President Cyril Ramaphosa and the woman tasked with protecting parliament’s institutional integrity, Thoko Didiza?

ANC insiders who spoke to Sunday Times believe so.

They believe Didiza’s refusal to imme­di­ately sus­pend par­lia­ment­ary pro­cesses until Ramaphosa’s legal processes are complete — as reques­ted by the pres­id­ent — has shocked senior fig­ures in the party and sparked spec­u­la­tion about whether she might also oppose Ram­a­phosa’s review applic­a­tion.

The pres­id­ent vs speaker stan­doff is unpre­ced­en­ted and is fur­ther com­plic­ated by the fact that the ANC no longer has an abso­lute major­ity in par­lia­ment to ensure it gets its way.

“The con­cern is that [Did­iza] is not approach­ing this polit­ic­ally,” said one senior ANC fig­ure.

“Many expec­ted her to give the pres­id­ent space while the legal pro­cess unfolds. Instead, she appears to be approach­ing this from an insti­tu­tional and parliament­ary per­spect­ive.”

Another ANC insider said party lead­ers had expec­ted Did­iza to adopt a more accom­mod­at­ing pos­i­tion given the poten­tially dev­ast­at­ing polit­ical con­sequences of an impeach­ment pro­cess.

“The [national exec­ut­ive com­mit­tee] had stated that if she wants to respond to the review pro­cess, she would come in dur­ing part B, which is the actual review,” the source said.

“This gives the pres­id­ent and the ANC time. To oppose the inter­dict would be detrimental to the ANC and the pres­id­ent.”

As head of the National Assembly, Did­iza is a cent­ral respond­ent in lit­ig­a­tion involving the sec­tion 89 pro­cess, which stems from a par­lia­ment­ary-appoin­ted panel whose find­ings triggered the impeach­ment mech­an­ism.

Any decision by her office to oppose Ram­a­phosa’s review or to halt par­lia­ment­ary pro­ceed­ings could sig­ni­fic­antly influ­ence the court case and the pres­id­ent’s polit­ical future.

Read the full story here.