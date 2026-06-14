Constitution vs comrades? Phala Phala sparks Ramaphosa-Didiza showdown

Is there a political and legal showdown looming between President Cyril Ramaphosa and the woman tasked with protecting parliament’s institutional integrity, Thoko Didiza?
ANC insiders who spoke to Sunday Times believe so.
They believe Didiza’s refusal to immediately suspend parliamentary processes until Ramaphosa’s legal processes are complete — as requested by the president — has shocked senior figures in the party and sparked speculation about whether she might also oppose Ramaphosa’s review application.
The president vs speaker standoff is unprecedented and is further complicated by the fact that the ANC no longer has an absolute majority in parliament to ensure it gets its way.
“The concern is that [Didiza] is not approaching this politically,” said one senior ANC figure.
“Many expected her to give the president space while the legal process unfolds. Instead, she appears to be approaching this from an institutional and parliamentary perspective.”
Another ANC insider said party leaders had expected Didiza to adopt a more accommodating position given the potentially devastating political consequences of an impeachment process.
“The [national executive committee] had stated that if she wants to respond to the review process, she would come in during part B, which is the actual review,” the source said.
“This gives the president and the ANC time. To oppose the interdict would be detrimental to the ANC and the president.”
As head of the National Assembly, Didiza is a central respondent in litigation involving the section 89 process, which stems from a parliamentary-appointed panel whose findings triggered the impeachment mechanism.
Any decision by her office to oppose Ramaphosa’s review or to halt parliamentary proceedings could significantly influence the court case and the president’s political future.
Read the full story here.
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