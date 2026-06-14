EC education MEC launches probe after toddler’s body found in pit toilet

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Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade says his department has launched an investigation into the death of a one-year-old child at a crèche in Tsolo.

The toddler was found in a pit latrine on Thursday.

Her teacher allegedly only discovered her missing when children, who had been playing outside, were being gathered at the end of the school day.

“Since our pupil died in this facility, we commit to investigating the circumstances that led to the death,” said Gade.

He said the early childhood centre was a newly established facility, and his department would work with the Mhlontlo local municipality and other relevant stakeholders to support the facility’s progression towards full compliance with applicable registration, health, safety, and infrastructure requirements.

“We have activated our psychological services to provide trauma counselling and debriefing to the family and the centre,” Gade said.

The girl’s family have questioned why their one-year-old had been left unattended. The child’s mother was informed of her death while on her way to fetch her at the end of the school day.

Human rights activist Petros Majola condemned the incident and said cases of children drowning in pit toilets in crèches are not isolated.

He called for stricter supervision standards and urged authorities to review how informal and under-resourced centres operate.

Read the full story in the Daily Dispatch on Monday.

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